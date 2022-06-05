Moghi’s Tales: an exhibition of 100 wildlife photographs by 14-year-old nature enthusiast Amoghavarsha Patlapati

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 615 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

Karnataka Chitakala Parishath in Bengaluru is host this weekend to an inspiring and educational exhibition on nature. Titled Moghi’s Tales, it features over 100 photographs of wildlife and landscapes by Amoghavarsha Patlapati.

All of 14-years-old, Amoghavarsha is a student at National Public School, Rajajinagar, Bengaluru. Inspired by nature during family outings to wildlife parks, he took up the camera with a passion at the age of seven.

The exhibition is also a testimony to the support and encouragement from his parents. Busloads of students have come to visit the exhibition, his mother, Dr Chaitra Harsha, proudly says in a chat with YourStory.

Chaitra is the Managing Director of Vipragen, a firm providing pre-clinical research for integrated drug discovery and development. She was also an industry expert for the TiE Women Bangalore 2020 programme for women entrepreneurs (YourStory was on the initial selection committee; see writeup here).

On the occasion of World Environment Day (celebrated each year on June 5), we present a selection of beautiful photographs from the exhibition. See also our special compilations of quotes and proverbs on Earth Day and World Environment Day.

The captivating images feature a wide range of animals and birds in natural settings, taken in national parks from Bandipur to Kaziranga. Amoghavarsha has also launched a film series on wildlife.

A short video on the exhibition features compliments to the young photographer by the honorary consuls of Tunisia, Peru, Poland, Estonia, Cote d'Ivoire, and Cambodia. Malathy Narayan, Senior Principal, NPS, expressed pride in the achievement of the school’s student.

The achievements were also praised by Rohit Varma, Co-founder of Nature inFocus. See our coverage of the annual Nature inFocus Photography and Film Contest editions from 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017.

“The response has been overwhelming. I would like to thank everyone for the love and support you have been showering on me,” Amoghavarsha enthuses.

Now, what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and find new avenues to apply your creativity?

Chaitra Harsha

(All exhibition photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at the Moghli's Tales venue.)

