﻿AppViewX﻿, the Seattle-based automation and orchestration platform, raised $20 million in a Series B round led by existing investor Brighton Park Capital.

AppViewX will use the additional investment to maximise its go-to market operations, product development, and overall revenue growth strategies to help Global 2,000 organisations reduce risk by securing and orchestrating enterprise identities and applications.

The startup also announced the inauguration of its 100-seater global centre of excellence in Bengaluru.

Anand Purushothaman, Co-founder, AppViewX, said, “Bengaluru has emerged as the largest innovation hotspot in India and home to some of the brightest tech talents in the region. As we scale globally, it was important for us to have a presence here in order to tap into this talent pool. We expect the Bengaluru centre to scale rapidly over the next couple of years as we continue to grow our global teams to further our mission towards cementing AppViewX as a frontrunner in the Machine Identity Management space.”

AppViewX is seeing a significant shift in revenue for its SaaS offerings. Despite industry-wide challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the startup has nearly doubled its workforce since 2019, bolstering its customer success, engineering and go-to-market teams across the globe.

Mike Gregoire, Partner and Co-founder, Brighton Park, said,

“AppViewX is doing just that, automating Machine Identity Management to help some of the world’s biggest organisations prove success on board-level topics like business risk reduction and compliance. We look forward to continuing our partnership with AppViewX as the company continues to innovate and advance the Machine Identity space forward.”