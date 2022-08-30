Starting up is not easily coachable but scaling up certainly is: 15 quotes on leaders and entrepreneurs

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 15 gems and insights from the week of August 22-28 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

No matter what kind of biases you deal with, you must continue to focus on the quality of work you do. Let your work speak for itself. - Surabhi Washishth, Paradigm Shift Capital

Women need to understand that irrespective of whether they are the only woman present or not, they are there in the room for a reason and they need to raise their hands, and voice their opinions. - Shymala Soundari Kuppasamy, Lowe’s Company

We [women entrepreneurs] have the power of strong intuition. Don’t second-guess yourself and keep moving. - Vaishali Sharda, Mellow

More women are facing a host of health issues, ranging from PCOD to PCOS, and they are becoming aware of the need for supplementation and having that balance in their bodies. - Ananya Agarwal, Nyumi

Financial independence is of utmost priority. - Christina Rindiki, DSP

Focus on the three Ps—plan, prioritise and persevere. Plan and make a choice—what you want to do, what you don't want to do—prioritise things which take you into your expansiveness, and persevere; come what may, things will fall in place, the way you want to lead and inspire the next generation. - Shruthi Gupta, SpACE Academy for Kathak

When you understand what people need and want, you put yourself in a position to help them. - Mark Cuban

A lot of the time, brands are super focussed on the product and not the community/people associated with the brand. - Yash Gangwal, Urban Monkey

Cartoonists represent the voice of the common citizen. They should not be seen as anti-government. - VG Narendra, IIC

Strategic philanthropy tries to get to the root of a problem and see if it can be attached to a new practice or policy to make effective change. - Rohini Nilekani, 'Samaaj, Sarkaar, Bazaar'

A transition to clean, green, and healthy living conditions will require significant financial investments, strategic alliances, and ongoing community support. - Shantanu Sonaikar, Pi Green Innovations

Spices are nature’s medicine cabinet within our kitchen. It supports strong digestion, but only when it is used in the right way. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR

Today there are ten times more people that die because of over-nutrition and obesity than die because of malnutrition. - Tushar Vashisht, HealthifyMe

An entrepreneur can dream big, but you know it takes a while for dreams to materialise and everything can't happen overnight. - Achal Bakeri, Symphony Limited

Entrepreneurship is a very lonely journey. You need people who have done this. - Neha Suyal, Woovly

Once you’re in the ecosystem and start following their stories closely, you can see the good, dark, and ugly side of entrepreneurship. Or anything that looks glamorous from the outside. - Shalini Prakash, ‘Clueless at 30’

Mentoring without capital is useless as much as capital without mentoring. - Naganand Doraswamy, Ideaspring Capital

Starting up is not easily coachable but scaling up certainly is. Entrepreneurs have an unmistakable bias for learning from individuals who have been through their journeys successfully. - Pavan Vaish, Artha School of Entrepreneurship

