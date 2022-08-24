‘Your comments section is your university’ – 15 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 15 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

The experience after 'adding to cart' has also become critical, over the last few years. - Atul Mehta, Shiprocket

Payment ecosystem is very competitive owing to a large number of players. Margins are very thin, so charges quintessential have to be thrifty. - Ramkumar Subramanian, Grant Thornton Bharat

Relentless focus on innovation and customers made fintechs successful. This should continue. Nonetheless, new muscle needs to be added for newer priorities. - Yashraj Erande, BCG

You need to analyse your strongest P out of the four Ps – product, place of selling, pricing, or promotion. Another P that keeps you going is passion; the hunger for growth. - Atul Mehta, Shiprocket

The whole concept of reuse and recycle becoming a buzzword towards leading sustainable lives led us to think of an exclusive ecommerce marketplace. - Swarna Daga Mimani, Yobler

The zero-trust principle of ‘never trust, always verify’ is critical to control the risk surface and ensure the right users under the right condition have the right access to the right data. - Tushar Haralkar, IBM

There is a huge requirement for reliable external data that sits beyond the company’s database. There are multiple problems that would benefit immensely from this information. - Devashish Fuloria, ﻿GeoIQ﻿

The unavailability of data has hampered the growth of the agricultural insurance industry in developing countries for decades. - Ritu Verma, Ankur Capital

With the behavioral shift of the digital native audiences – entertainment has transformed across 30-second snackable social videos, OTT shows, casual & AAA gaming. - Mayank Yadav, Rusk Media

Local developers are also finding global audiences with Indian apps and games seeing a 150% increase in time spent by users outside India in 2021 compared to 2019 on Google Play. - Aditya Swamy, Google Play

Most of the time, we don’t know what to do or how best to participate beyond posting on social media and making small donations. It shouldn’t be this difficult to get involved. - Aashi Chandna, Project Involve

When you are building a community-first product, it is important to ensure you build cohesiveness among members. - Rishi Sreedharan, Hyphen

It’s addictive and tempting to be a part of this unnecessary race we have started online as creators to value your work based on the number of likes and shares. - Mounica Tata

Creator-led businesses are growing very quickly across the world. Building for niche use cases and genre-focused features needs to be prioritised - this is a low-burn and high-value industry. - Vivek Yadav, Cosmofeed

Your comments section is your university and it will tell you what you can do better. - Manish Pandey, brand consultant

