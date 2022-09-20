‘Entrepreneurship is not a job. It’s a mindset’ – 20 quotes of the week on leaders and entrepreneurs

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of September 12-18 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

Product-market fit is not when customers stop complaining and are fully satisfied. They’ll never stop complaining. They’ll never be fully satisfied. Product-market fit is when they stop leaving. - Casey Winters, Eventbrite

Show your customer what is at stake if they do not go sustainable—the detrimental impact of using chemical-made products on the health of both people and the environment. - Aditya Ruia, Beco

A mix of asset classes, which typically have a low correlation with each other can potentially be a good way to generate returns while navigating volatility. - Ashish Naik, Axis Mutual Fund

As leaders, you cannot keep people occupied by being there to please you. - Nishtha Satyam, UN Women

In the new age, leadership is about human dynamics and the way we connect with each other. - Sukanya Padmanabhan, Swiss Re

To create a uniform code of conduct, companies must define the parameters within which the management can take decisions across cadres when dealing with internal and external customers. - Ratish Pandey, Ethique Advisory

Women tend to be good listeners, which helps them in winning and managing customers. They are thoughtful and invest more time in the emotional connect that contributes to an engaging workplace. - Namita Thapar, Emcure Pharmaceuticals

The time is right for our youth to push towards implementing sustainable solutions. But they need to acquire new knowledge and learn new skills for that. - Prasad Vaidya & Janani Venkatesh, IIHS

Chocolate-making skills can be utilised in many ways—like soap-making and candle-making. And teaching underprivileged women to utilise these skills to earn a livelihood is a dream. - Surbhi Singhania, ChocoWishes

The gig economy, which allows flexibility within the job, is a flexible, cost-effective model of work that has opened up opportunities not only among home-based services but also across industries. - Sandeepa Kasala, GoodWorker

As an industry, we don’t seem to value those who want to spend time in honing their [design] craft. - Nav Pawera, Jiva

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

How responsible media incentivise decent comments and disincentivise hate comments can play a significant role. - V Raghunathan, ‘Irrationally Rational’

Believe that you can make a difference, leave a legacy that you will be proud of. - Vijaya Bhargav, Ostraca

To learn, one must experience. To teach, one must first inspire. And nature provides massive inspiration. - Mukesh Kwatra, 'Awakening- Sailing through the Pandemic'

It’s the story that connects more with users when someone starts a new business. - Anubhav Dubey, Chai Sutta Bar

Always write (or record) things down when the idea strikes because our brains are terrible at remembering great ideas afterwards. - Krish Ashok, 'The Masala Lab'

Be in a state of perpetual beta. Do not be afraid to say “I do not know”. - Rajesh Srivastava, author, ‘The New Rules of Business’

When will you start making actual money? It could be up to one year or five years but you need to know how exactly you can do it. - Suresh Narasimha, Cocreate Ventures

Share stories of your entrepreneurial journey with the world. You will be surprised to see how everyone loves passionate storytelling. - Prafull Billore, ﻿MBA Chai wala

Don't enter entrepreneurship for the perceived glamour associated with it. Enter it with your eyes open to all the travails and tribulations of being an entrepreneur. - Bhaskar Majumdar, 'Everything Started as Nothing'

Entrepreneurship is not a job. It’s a mindset. It’s about fundamentally questioning a problem statement, and owning it. - Ujwal Kalra, 'Startup Compass'

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).