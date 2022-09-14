‘Failure is one of the most powerful parts of the human experience’—15 quotes on leaders and entrepreneurs

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of September 5-11 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

Usually founders from early to growth stage are the most open to advice and also draw the most benefit from timely and relevant advice. - Ankur Warikoo, 'Do Epic Shit'

Start up only if you feel the need to solve a problem deep in your soul and have the strength to rough it out. - TN Hari, Artha School of Entrepreneurship

Today's startup is tomorrow’s corporate, and if they don't fix themselves now they will need to later. So it's better to build the triple bottom line thought now itself. - Nagaraja Prakasam

The more leaders we build, the more impact there is on the whole ecosystem, furthering innovation, productivity, and effectiveness in general. - Shwetal Shubhadeep, NWORX﻿

When leaders with an understanding of gender sensitivity hire, appraise and promote employees, they prioritise performance related metrics, experience and merit above all. - Kavitha Thangasami, Exterro

It is high time to empower and enable women to care for their physical and emotional health, as by doing this we will be ensuring their continued participation in the workforce. - Zoheab Rehaman, Plum

Women bring the balance between performance and people, and that is vital. - Kinjal Pande, DB Schenker

Be cognisant of hiring a diverse workforce. Review your company policies to safeguard their rights instead of secluding them. - Ranjini Chakraborty, Giesecke+Devrient

In family businesses, what happens is, eventually, there is always some amount of male chauvinism. - Smita Agarwal, Calbrew Kombucha

When you're making your portfolio, you will need to have a very healthy balance between financial and physical assets. - Ashwin Patni, Axis AMC

There are five qualifiers of contexts best suited for the [design thinking] approach: audacity of goal, the ambiguity of context, availability of time, access to customer, and diversity of team. - Pavan Soni, 'Design Your Thinking'

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Children’s nutrition should be given the highest priority across all stakeholders, so that children and their following generations can be saved from the shackles of anaemia and undernutrition. - Puja Marwaha, CRY

You have to show your mind who’s the boss. - Pushpa Bhatt, ultramarathon runner

You can choose two kinds of regrets—regret that you failed or regret that you are not doing anything at all and the ‘what if’ aspect of it. Choose wisely. - Tarusha Mittal, Oropocket

Failure is one of the most powerful parts of the human experience, the fact that we all have the capacity to learn, to commit to doing it differently, to move on, and to let ourselves grow. - Lauren Celenza, DesignUp 2022

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).