Good marketing needs a good story: Creators on effective branding

We live in an age of data and information abundance. There’s not a single industry that will not benefit from the use of data, so much that it is as integral to a business as oil is for an economy. And then there are social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter, which are treasure troves for brands building an online presence as they help create awareness. So, the tools and resources are in place and good marketing is all about using them smartly, putting the consumers at the forefront.

This was the common thread of thought at Brand Residency 2022, an initiative of YourStory’s Brands of New India, where marketing executives and content creators threw light on what goes behind marketing a brand effectively. For direct-to-consumer (D2C) startups, good marketing means good business, because consumers tend to relate better to smart advertising and catchy jingles, backed by a good story. Ultimately, a good story is what will sell.

One size doesn’t fit all

Ayush Wadhwa, Founder and Creative Director, ﻿Owled Media﻿, said the biggest mistake brands make is adopting the ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach. Especially on social media, several brands tend to post one video across platforms. “Short videos on Reels do better on Instagram while longer narratives perform better on YouTube. Brands need to understand their target group’s needs,” said Ayush, on the second day of Brand Residency 2022.

He also explained why advertising needs to be personalised. “Brands make the mistake of using the same messaging across all kinds of advertisements. It’s important for new-age brands to have the right message on different platforms and for each touch point,” he noted.

Ayush Wadhwa, Founder, Owled Media

Manish Pandey, a brand consultant and a content creator, shares a similar sentiment. He spoke about how content creators are fuelling the growth of startups, which is why influencer marketing is a top marketing choice for startups. He said brand building is as important for creators as it is for startups. “Take Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) for example. He started with fitness videos on YouTube and now runs his own talk show with guests like actor Shahid Kapoor and spiritual leader Sadhguru. There has to be give and take of knowledge through your content,” he said.

Neel Gogia, Co-founder, ﻿IPlix media﻿, said, “Every brand has a different purpose. Every platform has a different purpose. We decode influencers and brands on various platforms based on the need and category required."

Creating a narrative

Prafull Billore, Founder, ﻿MBA Chai wala﻿, elaborated the importance of sharing the brand’s story with the customers. Speaking from first-hand experience, Prafull noted that the audience connected better with the brand when they heard personal stories. “Share stories of your entrepreneurial journey with the world. You will be surprised to see how everyone loves passionate storytelling,” he advised young founders.

Prafull Billore, Founder, MBA Chai Wala

He also emphasised the importance of building a consistent network. “Entrepreneurs must remain in touch with old friends and acquaintances. This will not only help strengthen your network but will also show that the brand is true to its roots,” he said.

Anubhav Dubey, Founder, ﻿Chai Sutta Bar﻿, said, "It’s the story that connects more with users when someone starts a new business."

Consumer-focused and personalised marketing is the way to go. This is the secret sauce to building a successful D2C brand.

