'Live streaming and content moderation are inseparable' – 20 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world.

Although new business models are getting validated in the education industry along with a new-age technology stack, student acquisition is still a white space. - Abhishek Ballabh, ﻿ExtraaEdge

Pedagogy and technology must come together to deliver scalable learning experiences that generate measurable outcomes. - Pallav Pandey, UOLO

Verticalised full-stack platforms are the need of the hour for global supply chains. - Nandan Venkatachalam, Axilor Ventures

Technology such as AI and ML offer a fairer, unbiased, data-supported root to financial processes such as loan allocation. - Harshvardhan Lunia, Lendingkart

Banking-as-a-service and lending-as-a-service have become global phenomena. - Kushal Rastogi, Knight FinTech

Banks have an aspiration whether it is new banking or BNPL, or any of the products that fintechs are offering. - Madhusudanan R, M2P

If Web3 is going to be successful and more decentralised, it should be easier for customers to experience and for developers to build. - Neeraj Khandelwal, CoinDCX

Beyond leading their companies, Web3 founders need to work on community and be the glue in the ecosystem. - Sandeep Nailwal, Polygon

Currently, Web3 is complicated for newcomers, as the technologies demand more, the users need to understand the complexities of chains and protocols. - Neeraj Khandelwal, CoinDCX

What we really need now is for blockchains to scale faster, better, and cheaper. We also need tooling and infrastructure that allows developers to move from Web2 to Web3 more effortlessly. - Hemant Mohapatra, Lightspeed

We’re seeing a bear market in crypto investing. The prices might have crashed, but the ecosystem is growing incredibly. - Pareen Lathia, Buidlers Tribe

The utility and economic value offered by DeFi protocols are immense, however, it has remained incredibly underpenetrated. - Gaurav Arora, DeFi Initiatives

Just keeping up with the projects and tech in crypto, and the latest protocols to reduce the costs is really challenging. - Madhumitha Harishankar, Nume Crypto

This is a global problem, where men attribute women to more creative-driven aspects of their lives and don’t think that they can lead a tech team as well. - Sharmin Ali, ‘Y.O.U.’

I don’t think that it’s a male-dominated industry anymore…and I do see a lot of women getting into mainstream gaming companies across a lot of positions. - Saumya Singh Rathore, Winzo

Harnessing the power of networking with fellow techies and speakers also enables [developers] to manage any situation with confidence. - Bhuvaneswari Subramani, Infor

The market has been volatile where we have seen some companies thrive while some others really struggle to survive. Innovation must be organic and continuous. - Sukanya Kuppuswamy, ﻿Chargebee

Convenience on the internet is basically achieved by two things – speed and cognitive ease. -Evan Williams

Rather than seeing [print and digital] as competing, we probably need to figure out how they are complementary and use each medium for what it is best for. - Meena Raghunathan, ‘Doing Good'

Content platforms today generate 4-4.5 billion organic impressions. These impressions are generated without spending any money, just by putting out great content. - Darpan Sanghvi, ﻿MyGlamm

Platforms that come with integrated real-time gamification, driven by microtransactions-led gifting options, have successfully glued masses in a very short span of time. - Varun Saxena, Bolo Live

If you’re going to go digital to make money, you need to understand the psyche of the consumer and build certain flows that allow you the stickiness and the retention. - Bala Srinivasa, Arkam Ventures

Staying connected with the customers is the key to success for any business. - Rashi Gupta, Rezo.AI

Live streaming and content moderation are inseparable. - Varun Saxena, Bolo Live

