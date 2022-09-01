Startup news and updates: daily roundup (September 1, 2022)

UOLO appoints Abhishek Bhatnagar as VP of Learning

EdTech platform UOLO has appointed Abhishek Bhatnagar as Vice-President of Learning. He will lead the UOLO team to create innovative learning products and incorporate edtech concepts into the school education system.

Abhishek is an engineer from IIT Kanpur and holds a master’s degree in educational planning, economics, and international development from UCL, London. He started his career in global technology innovations. He subsequently turned to education to pursue his passion for driving impact at scale.

Pallav Pandey, CEO and Co-founder of UOLO, said, “UOLO works with K12 schools to bring technology-based learning programmes. We believe pedagogy and technology must come together to deliver scalable learning experiences that generate measurable outcomes. With his engineering degree from IIT and extensive training in education at XSEED, Lead, and UCL, Abhishek brings the perfect blend of technology and education to lead the learning at UOLO."

Sarathy Srinivas is Head of International Business at WRMS

Weather Risk Management Services (WRMS), a pioneer in smart and sustainable farming in India, has appointed Sarathy S. Srinivas as Head of International Business.

Sarathy will head international business tie-ups for the company’s risk management vertical. He will provide direction to the company’s risk management and regulatory services that help financial institutions, insurers, and corporates understand, quantify, and manage their risk associated with weather (earthquakes, hurricanes, floods, and other weather events) and crop yields. This appointment is expected to be a significant catalyst for WRMS’ growth and customer centricity in the overseas market.

Sarathy S. Srinivas, Head - International Business, Weather Risk Management Services

Sarathy is a micro and digital insurance expert with an experience of over 15 years in the insurance and technology sectors. He has steered a wide range of innovative micro insurance programmes across the globe in his decade-long journey at MicroEnsure and during his most recent stint as SVP – Strategic Partnerships at MIC Global. Sarathy will accelerate WRMS’ ongoing journey by enabling new international opportunities and partnerships with local partners, multilateral organisations, and reinsurers.

Capillary Technologies announces partnership with KPMG

Capillary Technologies, a B2B SaaS platform for customer engagement and loyalty, has announced a partnership with KPMG in India for loyalty and customer engagement solutions. Focused on delivering AI-based cloud native loyalty and customer engagement solutions to businesses, the partnership will include a certified and trained team of KPMG consultants.

In an increasingly changing world, brands are looking for new ways to interact and engage with customers by understanding their ever-evolving behaviour, preferences, and expectations. To support them through this navigation, the Capillary-KPMG alliance partnership in India will help businesses to look beyond discounts, offer a differentiated customer experience, and keep customers delighted at every touchpoint.

Zetwerk to appoint Sanjiv Rangrass to its board

Contract manufacturing platform Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses has said it would appoint Sanjiv Rangrass to its board as an independent director and board member.

Sanjiv has had a long and illustrious career of 40 years at ITC Ltd, where he joined as a trainee and became the CEO of the company’s agribusiness unit, before retiring in June 2022 as the conglomerate’s group head for R&D, sustainability, and projects.

Amrit Acharya, Co-founder & CEO, Zetwerk, said, “Rangrass has witnessed Zetwerk’s journey from its initial days and thoroughly understands the company’s business, growth, and culture. As Zetwerk marches forward on its mission to become the world's most preferred contract manufacturing platform, Rangrass will shape the company’s building blocks into long-term, sustainable engines of organisational growth.”

StrideOne crosses Rs 500-cr disbursal mark

StrideOne, a tech-led financial services platform for startups, has announced that it has crossed the Rs 500-crore disbursal mark in six months of inception. The company focuses on providing smartly designed customised financial solutions to MSMEs and supply chain partners of startups (anchors). It does this by leveraging data and AI to create risk-efficient, quick-turnaround, frictionless products aimed at enabling access to flexible and timely credit for MSMEs and startup supply chains, which are deeply underserved. Around 85% of disbursals made by StrideOne have been to MSMEs.

Abhinav Suri, Co-Founder, StrideOne, said, “Aligned with our larger mission of fuelling India’s entrepreneurial promise through financial inclusion, we at Stride knew the answer to this barrier to access to finance for MSMEs lies in technology. The unprecedented growth momentum we have achieved in our maiden year at StrideOne is a testament to the potential of tech-led credit distribution models. We are extremely bullish on doubling down this growth and are working towards diversifying our offerings to continue to enable India’s MSME success story.”

Sonu Sood to be brand ambassador of Dandera’s EVs

Sustainable mobility startup Dandera Ventures has announced that actor, model, philanthropist and humanitarian Sonu Sood will be the brand ambassador of its forthcoming lineup of commercial electric vehicles (EVs). Dandera recently announced that it would launch its first commercial EV in September.

Through this association, Sonu Sood will support Dandera in championing the cause and adoption of environmentally sustainable mobility and also communicate the brand’s values and its EVs' features and benefits to Dandera’s customers and other stakeholders.

Rezo.AI expands services in 10 regional languages

Rezo.AI, an AI-powered customer contact centre, has expanded its services in 10 regional languages. The expansion also aims to tap 260 million users in the rural areas of the country and personalise the interaction between the customers and the organisation.

Rashi Gupta, Founder and Chief Data Scientist, Rezo.AI, said, “Staying connected with the customers is the key to success for any business. Customer service in their preferred language can make them feel more connected and engaged with the organisation, resulting in an enhanced recall. At Rezo.AI, we help businesses personalise their customer service across the channels, whether it's voice, email, chat, social media, or WhatsApp.”

Barracuda names Chris Ross as Chief Revenue Officer

Barracuda, a cloud-first security solutions provider, has announced that security, storage and channel veteran Chris Ross has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer. He will be responsible for worldwide sales and partnerships. Chris joined Barracuda in 2015 as senior vice president of international sales and he brings over 30 years of technology experience to the company.

As the chief revenue officer, Ross will focus on accelerating the company’s growth trajectory across its geographic sales regions.

HealthifyMe launches 'HealthifyPro' fitness plan

Health and fitness app HealthifyMe has launched 'HealthifyPro' at its annual event 'Ignite', combining some of the most advanced technologies in the field of metabolic health to drive behaviour change. HealthifyPro is HealthifyMe’s flagship fitness plan that comes integrated with BIOS (a biosensor system with a continuous glucose monitor), a connected Smart Scale, an 80+ parameter metabolic panel (diagnostic test), HealthifyMe’s most elite coaches, and Ria, HealthifyMe’s AI assistant. Pro is currently available in beta (invite only) in India as of April 21 and will be launched globally in the coming months. A request for the beta can be submitted on HealthifyMe.com and on the app.

BIOS, HealthifyMe’s biosensor system, comprises a continuous glucose monitor, among other sensors and body monitors. The glucose monitor, which is typically worn on the arm, measures real-time glucose levels. By combining the glucose patterns with user’s food intake, steps, and other fitness patterns, HealthifyMe’s coaches and Ria are able to help clients understand what foods work better for their bodies and create smart nudges and personalised diet plans that help them manage and stabilise their glucose spikes better. Other integrations to BIOS include steps, heart rate, and sleep data, which can flow from Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit, and other health devices and apps.

