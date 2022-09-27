‘Build a business model to solve problems, and the money will follow’ – 15 quotes on leaders and entrepreneurs

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of September 19-25 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

As a leader if you don't believe in the immense possibilities that the future may hold for an organisation, you can’t create a vision and share a purpose with your team. - Charu Sachdeva Mathur, IndusInd Bank

It's very hard to be a leader and to grow as a leader without admitting that you're wrong at some point. - Mike Cannon-Brookes, Atlassian

We now find women leading some of the world’s oldest and largest organisations and even launching their own with great success. - Chinu Kala, Rubans Accessories

If you set goals that are unreasonable, it’s only going to lead to anxiety. - Vandita Purohit, Mauji

To be able to convert your visitors into customers is to first assume that the majority of people will not buy from you the first time they visit your website. But what they carry back will be your brand story. - Vargab Bakshi, Wix.com

As a brand, you need to focus on reducing the carbon footprint, reusable packaging, eliminating plastic to cater to the new user base that prioritises sustainability. - Praful Poddar, Shiprocket

Food pairing is an important part of the coffee experience. - Sana Kabra, HumbleBean

The seafood and meat business is operationally heavy, and a strong supply chain play is much needed. - Sangram Sawant, Pescafresh

Farm to fork, traceability, healthy diets are the clear trends in the food sector. - Pradeep PS, Farmers Fresh Zone

Only 4% of waste in low-income countries is recycled, compared to over a third in high-income countries, including composting their waste. - Annanya Agarwal, Runaya Group

Methanol holds great potential to meet the growing energy demand and enable a smoother energy transition. - Prakriti Sethi, Methanol Institute

Financial institutions face significant challenges due to the expensive and labour-intensive nature of the present KYC procedure. - Praveen Paulose, Celusion Technologies

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Low math proficiency is a deep problem, driven by lack of skilled teachers, poor engagement, and math anxiety in students. - Aditya Systla, Eight Roads Ventures

It will take years before everybody from the disabled community can find equal voice and place in a corporate setup. - Mugdha Kalra, ‘Not That Different’

Control is the reason for any successful business. - Mansi Vyas, ﻿Azafran Innovacion

You can’t build a business in the near term on hustle and then expect that you will fully pivot and change it five years down the line. - Ayushi Gudwani, FS Life

Don’t build a business model to raise money, actually build a business model to solve problems, and the money will follow. - Vishal Gupta, Gynoveda

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).