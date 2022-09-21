Global math learning startup Bhanzu raises $15M in Series A round

Global math learning platform ﻿Bhanzu﻿ on Wednesday said it raised $15 million in a Series A funding round led by Eight Roads Ventures and B Capital, who invested from its Ascent Fund.

The Hyderabad-headquartered startup, founded in 2020 by the world’s fastest human calculator – Neelakantha Bhanu, will use the capital to expand its business globally, enhance its tech infrastructure to create a better student learning experience, increase its workforce, and strengthen its curriculum with more interesting and outcome-focused content.

Neelakantha Bhanu, Founder and CEO, Bhanzu, said, “Every student is capable of learning and loving math if taught the right way. With the Bhanzu way of teaching math, we want to eradicate global math phobia. We are excited to take #BhanzuRevolution globally.”

Bhanzu offers mathematics programmes for students between 6-16 years to help students become 4X quicker and better at mathematics, and more importantly, it builds the right foundation for students to develop cognitive abilities.

Bhanzu’s curriculum is curated by Neelakantha Bhanu after expansive data collection and research over four years across the world, questioning the very foundation of math learning by building a bottom-up approach.

“Low math proficiency is a deep problem, driven by lack of skilled teachers, poor engagement, and math anxiety in students. We have been very impressed with Bhanzu’s proprietary pedagogy and curriculum, which results in superior learning outcomes, cognitive development, and future readiness,” said Aditya Systla, Partner, Eight Roads Ventures.

In 2021, the startup had raised $2 million in a seed round led by Lightspeed and a few other prominent angel investors.

“We believe that Bhanzu is solving a large challenge faced by students and is enabling every child an enjoyable math learning experience. Bhanzu is created to inculcate a love for math with innovative learning techniques and establish itself as the world's most thought-through holistic math curriculum,” said Karan Mohla, Partner at B Capital.