‘Take that first step and the path will form’ – 15 quotes of the week on motivation and change

Achieving a seemingly impossible goal provides an unparalleled sense of fulfilment. - Ablu Rajesh Kumar

It is a great world filled with great opportunities. You just need to network with the right people on the right platform. - Sharmin Ali, ‘Y.O.U.’

Great storytelling begins with brevity and simplicity. - Ujwal Kalra and Shobhit Shubhankar, 'Startup Compass'

The potent power of a daily guided meditation cannot be stressed enough. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR

Imagination, inspiration, impact – these are the ways in which cartoonists became successful through their wit and humour. - V. G. Narendra, Indian Institute of Cartoonists

When people think about potholes, the first thing that comes to mind is that it the responsibility of the government since not everyone thinks fixing it as a primary responsibility of themselves. - Sourabh Kumar, ﻿PotHoleRaja

As women, we never pause. We are always on one treadmill called ‘home’, and then, we want to jump to another called ‘work’. We want to excel at both of them. - Kalpana B, Grant Thornton dGTL

As women, we are natural problem-solvers. Because we can preempt things we will make for fantastic entrepreneurs. - Priya Kumar, Genius Inside

A diverse team adds new skills, talent, and experiences - all of which enhance the company's productivity and culture. - Bhuvaneswari Subramani, Infor

Don’t just focus on diversity alone, but make sure you are including this diverse population while making important decisions. - Kalpana B, Grant Thornton dGTL

Companies need to accept the fact that women can do their job under any circumstances, provided the company supports them. - Bhuvaneswari Subramani, Infor

Safety cannot be achieved without investing in it. - Mayank Jain, Crayon Motors

When you are everything to everybody, you are nothing to any one body. - Harish Bijoor, Harish Bijoor Consultants

There is no right or wrong way to do anything, just go for it. You need to be passionate about what you do, rest will happen at its own pace. - Taarini Jouhari, 5Ft. Apart

The idea is to take the first step. It looks tough, and it looks hard, but take that first step and the path will form. - Vaidehi Vaidya, Women in Sport, India

