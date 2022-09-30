‘Trying is more important than really being successful every time’ – 15 quotes of the week on motivation and change

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 15 gems and insights from the week of September 19-25 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

Irrespective of the size of your business, it is vital to have a touchpoint where you can connect with your customers and understand their pain points. - Vargab Bakshi, Wix.com

It's good to have more players as it will create more awareness. - Mansi Vyas, Azafran Innovacion

The most autonomous teams generally have the highest retention rate in terms of talent as the employee feels they are being invested in by the organisation. - Mike Cannon-Brookes, Atlassian

Waste innovation is occurring across the world, but one thing is very clear — we need to think about waste management more holistically. - Annanya Agarwal, Runaya Group

Art, including contemporary art and the performing arts, has always reflected the times, pursued the truth, and proposed new values for the future in the face of uncertainty throughout its history. - Kataoka Mami, Aichi Triennale 2022

Every student is capable of learning and loving math if taught the right way. - Neelakantha Bhanu, Bhanzu

Many people speak a mix of two languages in their daily lives. For example, 'Hinglish’ (Hindi-English) or a mix of Arabic and English. - Felix Laumann, NeuralSpace

All therapeutic diets are best when whole foods are utilised, rather than processed versions of foods. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR

The benefits of hemp should reach maximum people who need it, whether it's medicines or personal care. - Abhinav Bhaskar, Ananta Hemp Works

Be it caring for a family member, a spouse or a child, nobody really cares about the mental health of the caregiver woman. - Mugdha Kalra, ‘Not That Different’

Once working for 12 hours a day becomes the norm, it’s a problem. - Ravi Handa, Handa Ka Funda

It is our duty to arm the new generation with compassionate tools to help bridge the gap with their grandparents. - Deval Delivala, GetSetUp

You must be immensely patient, especially when you’re working on something new and unique. One cannot just rush into things. - Vandita Purohit, Mauji

One needs to be able to solve problems that others cannot or may not even know exist. - Chinu Kala, Rubans Accessories

Trying is more important than really being successful every time. - Charu Sachdeva Mathur, IndusInd Bank

