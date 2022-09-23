‘Learn from mistakes, they are the best teachers’ – 15 quotes of the week on motivation and change

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 15 gems and insights from the week of September 12-18 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

People want to learn from people who they want to become. - Vaibhav Sisinty, GrowthSchool

Either write for yourself and not care about the numbers–or, care about the numbers and write for your reader. - Ankur Warikoo, 'Do Epic Shit'

The more you practice (lateral or divergent thinking, exposing yourself to new ideas), the easier it is for creativity to ‘strike’ you! - Rasagy Sharma, Sundial

Sharpen the axe before you go chopping wood. - Nithin Kamath, Zerodha

Always be kind. Everything else follows automatically. - Sid Pai, 'Techproof Me'

Studying outside, amidst nature, is helpful not only for nature preservation but also for a healthy mind. - Mukesh Kwatra, 'Awakening- Sailing through the Pandemic'

The planet does not need to be saved; the human species needs to be saved. - Dia Mirza

A firm with aligned values not only has higher retention but earns a reputation of being the employer of choice, attracting talent. - Ratish Pandey, Ethique Advisory

For organisations to retain and groom more women in technology, it is important to provide a roadmap, enough learning opportunities and greater flexibility. - Sukanya Padmanabhan, Swiss Re

No work is small or big, it’s the mentality of a society that makes people weak. - Sunita Prajapati, Zypp

Be empathetic. Collective intelligence can create wonders. - Vijaya Bhargav, Ostraca

Failure offers opportunities to learn, which success does not! - Rajesh Srivastava, author, ‘The New Rules of Business’

Celebrate failures. If people fear failures and their repercussions, then they will never take risk. And if they never take risk, then innovation will never happen. - Ujwal Kalra, 'Startup Compass'

Failure to me is like eating at a buffet but then finding out that they've run out of dessert. - Krish Ashok, 'The Masala Lab'

Being able to talk about a mistake is not a sign of weakness but is a natural and courageous part of the debate and dissent process. - Namita Thapar, Emcure Pharmaceuticals

Every journey is bound to come across some obstacles. Nothing will be smooth sailing. But be prepared to work hard, and you will see the results. - Tripti Gaikwad, Sampurnam Seva Foundation

Be kind, not clever. Learn from mistakes, they are the best teachers. - Rajesh Srivastava, author, ‘The New Rules of Business’

