‘Success of a business isn’t just in the financial numbers’ – 15 quotes on entrepreneurs and leaders

To get into any business, it is very important for you to like that business, know about it, and have some passion for it. Otherwise, it becomes very difficult for a first-generation businessperson. - Ashish Anthony, JUSTDOGS

Founders would not prefer a smaller cheque size when their startups get a higher valuation. - Amit Kumar, Partner, Ah! Ventures

It makes logical sense for an angel network to launch a VC fund as it allows them to write larger cheques for startups that require this (money) for their next stage of growth. - Padmaja Ruparel, IAN

Tracking metrics like pay parity, retention among women at different levels, leadership opportunities given to women, and publishing these metrics also helps raise awareness in organisations. - Padmini Gopalakrishnan, AMD

Women need working capital for delivering procurement, they want advice to creating a revenue stream on social strategy. - Tripti Singhal Somani, Womennovator

Women’s representation continues to improve when we looked at a five-year data frame. However, we must note that the increase is primarily because of more women at the entry level. - Saundarya Rajesh, Avtar

As we move up the talent pipeline, the drop in representation of women at senior levels is stark. - Saundarya Rajesh, Avtar

No one talks about consent, safe sex, pleasure, or exploring yourself or your sexual orientation in general because there is still stigma surrounding these topics. - Karishma Chavan, Sassiest

The overall opportunity to address menopause is huge given that only 5% of femtech startups address this condition. - Swathi Kulkarni, Elda Health

Everyone has wellness needs, you need to realise what stage of life you’re in and what you are ready to consume. - Upasana Kamineni Konidela, URLife

Along with the health aspect, palatability plays a vital role in any pet food. There’s no point in making a recipe that’s healthy but not tasty. - Saakshi Sharma, Freshwoof

A lot of drone companies are thinking the next two to three years are a good time to go public. - Aakash Sinha, Omnipresent

Every person who is part of the economy… has the ability to leverage the overall country’s capability to raise credit. - Avtar Singh Monga, HostBooks

Investing in products like invoice discounting allows investors to also be a part of the underlying assets of the organisation that generally is not the case with other investment options. - Manish Kumar, KredX

Success of a business isn’t just in the financial numbers as we are often made to believe. - Vishwajyoti Ghosh, 'WE Mean Business'

