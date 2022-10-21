T-Hub introduces innovation ranking mechanism, plans to go international

Hyderabad-based hub and ecosystem enabler T-Hub has introduced an innovation ranking mechanism titled 'Great Corporate to Innovate' to create positive competition for innovation among corporate companies.

T-Hub believes this will enhance the innovation quotient of corporate companies and help them understand where they stand with respect to innovation and how to advance.

The innovation ranking mechanism was announced at T-Hub's Corporate Innovation Conclave in New Delhi. This will be the hub's annual property, wherein T-Hub's team and a jury of top global innovators will evaluate corporate companies' status and innovation quotient and certify them as 'great corporates to innovate'.

Panneerselvam Madanagopal, CIO, T-Hub, said, “Our conclave has extended the boundaries of corporate innovation, and we have ensured that collaboration is at the core of corporates’ strategy. With the launch of Great Corporate to Innovate, we will create a strong innovation environment for companies to go forward, and it will be a great platform for India's growth story.”

At the conclave, T-Hub also announced its international expansion with the launch of T-Hub Chicago. This will enable T-Hub to participate in the tech ecosystem in Chicago and help Indian startups to scale globally and international startups to access the robust network of T-Hub.

The Corporate Innovation Conclave, a platform for open innovation engagement, saw the participation of over 300 attendees and 35 thought leaders from across the globe.

Speaking at the event, Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce and Information Technology, Government of Telangana, said, “The T-Hub Corporate Innovation Conclave has been the perfect platform for corporates and technology leaders to meet, connect, and collaborate to advance and transform businesses. T-Hub has gathered the most innovative thinkers to keep businesses on the cutting edge of technology, address pressing issues, and identify opportunities to advance corporate innovation.”

Aligned with the conclave’s theme, ‘The Power of Co-creation', Boeing has chosen to partner with T-Hub on its initiatives and programmes.

Srinivas Rao Mahankali, CEO, T-Hub, said, “The conclave has helped corporates unlock the potential for open innovation, enabling them to collaborate in new ways and create inclusive experiences. Our partnership with Boeing reinforces our commitment to strengthen these innovation engagements.”

Amazon Web Services, Carrier Limited, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and other companies presented case studies, showcasing their successful corporate-startup engagements.

The conclave ended with the felicitation of 30 corporate innovators to encourage the spirit of corporate innovation. The list included Boeing, Carrier Global, Citibank, Collins Aerospace, HCL Technologies, Hexagon Capability Center India Private Limited, Hero MotoCorp, GMR Group, Meta, Pepsico, TVS Credit Services Limited, and Qualcomm.

According to T-Hub, its corporate innovation programmes have engaged with over 600 international and national corporate companies, achieved over 50 scaling interventions, 150 corporate interactions with startups, and 60 corporate innovation programmes, and curated innovative startups in over 50 countries.

T-Hub says it has 2,000 mentor connections that have supported the scaling of over 2,000 startups.