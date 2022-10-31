Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

Twitter to charge $20 per month for its Blue subscription: report

By Prasannata Patwa
October 31, 2022, Updated on : Mon Oct 31 2022 09:22:06 GMT+0000
Twitter to charge $20 per month for its Blue subscription: report
The development comes as Elon Musk, or the "Chief Twit", pushes to generate more subscription dollars from the micro-blogging site.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

As Elon Musk took charge at Twitter, he has directed employees to charge more for Twitter Blue, the company's optional $4.99 a month subscription that unlocks more features for verified users.


According to The Verge, Musk has directed to charge nearly $19.99 for the new ﻿Twitter﻿ Blue subscription, which also provides verified users with a blue tick on the social media platform. The development comes as the "Chief Twit" pushes to generate more subscription dollars from the micro-blogging site.


Moreover, verified users would have 90 days to subscribe to the new plan or lose their blue checkmark. Additionally, Twitter employees working on the project on Sunday were told that they would get fired if they fail to meet the deadline to launch the feature by November 7, The Verge highlighted.


1479 people loved this story

Elon Musk says Twitter will form "content moderation council"


On Sunday, he tweeted, "The whole verification process is being revamped right now." At present, Twitter Blue is operational in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.


Last week, after having bought Twitter for $44 billion, Musk has been busy firing some of the top management at the social media company, including CEO Parag Agrawal, legal executive Vijaya Gadde, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and General Counsel Sean Edgett.


According to The New York Times, Musk has "planned to begin laying off workers" at Twitter as soon as on Saturday. Citing people with knowledge of the situation, the report said that some managers were asked to "draw up lists of employees to cut."


Besides planning on bringing back banned accounts, including the one of former US president Donald Trump, Musk on Monday conducted a poll to bring back Vine—Twitter's short video offering started in 2012.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Fintech startup PayVEDA raises $11.5M in Series A funding from SphitiCap

Adani Group to invest $150B in pursuit of $1T valuation

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (October 31, 2022)

How these first-gen entrepreneurs are creating an impact on global design

Daily Capsule
Ride an EV without buying one
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

How these first-gen entrepreneurs are creating an impact on global design

Growth next year to be better than IMF projections: CEA

Fintech startup PayVEDA raises $11.5M in Series A funding from SphitiCap

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (October 31, 2022)

Twitter records 85% drop in monthly complaints in India

Shift to object storage solutions for efficient business management