Twitter to charge $20 per month for its Blue subscription: report

As Elon Musk took charge at Twitter, he has directed employees to charge more for Twitter Blue, the company's optional $4.99 a month subscription that unlocks more features for verified users.





According to The Verge, Musk has directed to charge nearly $19.99 for the new ﻿Twitter﻿ Blue subscription, which also provides verified users with a blue tick on the social media platform. The development comes as the "Chief Twit" pushes to generate more subscription dollars from the micro-blogging site.





Moreover, verified users would have 90 days to subscribe to the new plan or lose their blue checkmark. Additionally, Twitter employees working on the project on Sunday were told that they would get fired if they fail to meet the deadline to launch the feature by November 7, The Verge highlighted.









On Sunday, he tweeted, "The whole verification process is being revamped right now." At present, Twitter Blue is operational in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.





Last week, after having bought Twitter for $44 billion, Musk has been busy firing some of the top management at the social media company, including CEO Parag Agrawal, legal executive Vijaya Gadde, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and General Counsel Sean Edgett.





According to The New York Times, Musk has "planned to begin laying off workers" at Twitter as soon as on Saturday. Citing people with knowledge of the situation, the report said that some managers were asked to "draw up lists of employees to cut."





Besides planning on bringing back banned accounts, including the one of former US president Donald Trump, Musk on Monday conducted a poll to bring back Vine—Twitter's short video offering started in 2012.