Accel

Accel

View Brand Publisher

Apply for Accel’s ‘Decoding Marketplaces’ Startup Hunt before November 22, 2022

By Team YS
November 17, 2022, Updated on : Thu Nov 17 2022 18:48:51 GMT+0000
Apply for Accel’s ‘Decoding Marketplaces’ Startup Hunt before November 22, 2022
Accel's Decoding Marketplaces Startup Hunt is on the lookout to meet founders building the next generation of marketplace startups. Their objective is to support these founders with their experience, access to the Accel network as well as the opportunity to pitch their startup to a large audience.
The idea of matching demand and supply via digital platforms has led to the creation of many huge businesses globally, with household names like Amazon, Alibaba, Meituan, Uber, and AirBnB worth a sum of $2 trillion in market cap. Each of these has also led to a massive change in how we live our lives and conduct business.


Since Accel in India’s first marketplace investments, Myntra in 2008 and Flipkart in 2009, they have invested in a number of new-age marketplaces. Since then, these marketplaces have contributed substantially to India’s growth story. Many of these organisations have scaled massively, adding significant value as they generate jobs, create wealth and give birth to new tech solutions.


In today’s startup ecosystem, marketplaces comprise more than one-third of startups in India classified as unicorns. Accel has funded 10 of these unicorns, and another eight startups that are poised to join them.


Now, Accel is looking for the next generation of successful Indian marketplaces that will redefine how they buy and sell goods and services for years to come. If you’re a founder reading this, you’re in the right place.

The #DecodingMarketplaces Startup Hunt

Over the next three weeks, Accel aims to support founders building the next generation of marketplace startups with their experience and network. These founders will also have the opportunity to pitch their company to an exclusive audience of India’s most notable marketplace leaders and investors.


If you’re an early-stage founder building India’s next big marketplace, and have raised <$2 million in funding, we’re here to support your vision.

Here’s how you can apply:

  • Submit entries via this form before November 20, 2022
  • Upon submission, the Accel jury will handpick 10 high-potential startups each from the B2B and B2C marketplace segments
  • Accel leadership will then interview these 20 startups, digging deeper into the business model, financials, and plans
  • Accel will pick the two top contenders in each B2B and B2C segment for a chance to present at the #DecodingMarketplaces Summit in Bengaluru on December 1, 2022
  • All 20 finalists will also receive invites to attend the summit

If your startup is selected to present, you will also have access to the following perks:

  • Office hours with any Accel partner, investors in some of the largest tech-led marketplaces in India (as we’re sure you’ve read above)
  • Pitch to the Accel investment committee for feedback on your startup.
  • 1:1 mentorship from Accel portfolio founders.
  • For the two winners, access to Accel Launchpad, their coworking space in Koramangala for up to 10 members
  • Access to their partner perks, which include up to $100,000 in AWS credits
