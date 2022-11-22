Carlyle Group sells 2.5% stake in Delhivery for Rs 607 Cr

CA Swift Investments on Monday divested a 2.5% stake in supply chain company Delhivery Ltd for Rs 607 crore through the open market transaction. CA Swift Investments is a special-purpose vehicle, owned and controlled by Carlyle Group.





According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), CA Swift Investments offloaded 1,84,04,607 shares, amounting to a 2.5% stake in the company.





The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 330.02 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 607.38 crore. Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte-ODI acquired 48,54,607 shares of the company at the same price.

As of the quarter ended September, CA Swift Investments owned a 5.07% stake in the company, shareholding data showed with the exchange.





The logistics and supply chain company Delhivery launched its initial public offer (IPO) on May 11. It made its market debut on May 24 and listed with a nearly 2% premium against its issue price of Rs 487. The stock was listed at Rs 495.20, a gain of 1.68% from the issue price on the NSE.





Shares of Delhivery were down over 3% on Tuesday after the stock hit its 52-week lay on Monday on news of the block deal.