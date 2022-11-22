Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Carlyle Group sells 2.5% stake in Delhivery for Rs 607 Cr

By Press Trust of India
November 22, 2022, Updated on : Tue Nov 22 2022 11:29:14 GMT+0000
Carlyle Group sells 2.5% stake in Delhivery for Rs 607 Cr
According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), CA Swift Investments offloaded 1,84,04,607 shares, amounting to a 2.5% stake in the company.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

CA Swift Investments on Monday divested a 2.5% stake in supply chain company Delhivery Ltd for Rs 607 crore through the open market transaction. CA Swift Investments is a special-purpose vehicle, owned and controlled by Carlyle Group.


According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), CA Swift Investments offloaded 1,84,04,607 shares, amounting to a 2.5% stake in the company.


The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 330.02 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 607.38 crore. Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte-ODI acquired 48,54,607 shares of the company at the same price.

Delhivery and Volvo
1583 people loved this story

Delhivery stock tanks another 18%; hits lifetime low


As of the quarter ended September, CA Swift Investments owned a 5.07% stake in the company, shareholding data showed with the exchange.


The logistics and supply chain company Delhivery launched its initial public offer (IPO) on May 11. It made its market debut on May 24 and listed with a nearly 2% premium against its issue price of Rs 487. The stock was listed at Rs 495.20, a gain of 1.68% from the issue price on the NSE.


Shares of Delhivery were down over 3% on Tuesday after the stock hit its 52-week lay on Monday on news of the block deal.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Bira91 raises $70M in Series D funding from Japan's Kirin Holdings

Glitch on Zerodha platform leaves users angry as they book losses

AWS launches second infra region in Hyderabad, plans to invest $4.4B

Ultraviolette raises additional Series D funding from Qualcomm Ventures and Lingotto

Daily Capsule
Are Indian crypto exchanges safer?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coming up with the right go-to-market strategy

How real-time interactivity will drive the future of applications? Experts weigh in

Experts weigh in on why and how technology can empower businesses to do more with less

Fintech firm CredoPay forays into the Middle East

AWS launches second infra region in Hyderabad, plans to invest $4.4B

Entrepreneur First doubles down investment in India to fuel early-stage startups