Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

Dunzo's losses up 2X to Rs 464 Cr in FY22 while revenue doubles

By Trisha Medhi
November 02, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 02 2022 17:57:40 GMT+0000
Dunzo's losses up 2X to Rs 464 Cr in FY22 while revenue doubles
The company's employee benefits expense constituted the largest cost element, forming 26% of the annual expenditure.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru-headquartered hyperlocal delivery startup ﻿Dunzo﻿ incurred a net loss of Rs 464 crore in FY22—a 2X spike from Rs 229.1 crore in FY21—due to of significant operational costs. During the first half of the year (Jan to June), Dunzo lost Rs 230 on each Dunzo Daily order. In June, the company had an EBITDA loss of Rs 176 crore, which it projected to cut to Rs 100 crore by December.


However, the company’s scale grew two-fold in FY22 fuelled by the launch of Dunzo Daily, its quick commerce business.


According to its annual financial statements, Dunzo’s revenue from operations grew over 2X to Rs 54.3 crore in FY22. The firm generates revenue largely from online platform services which contributed nearly 93% to the total operating income.

The collections from online platform services increased over 2X to Rs 50.6 crore in FY22 from Rs 24.7 crore in FY21. These services include providing online platform services to partner merchants, advertisement services, sale of traded goods, subscriptions, and other platform services. 

Revenue from merchant stores for providing warehouse management jumped 4X to Rs 1.6 crore during FY22. Dunzo also made Rs 13.4 crore mainly from interest on bank and security deposits which pushed its total revenue to Rs 67.7 crore.


The company's employee benefits expense constituted the largest cost element, forming 26% of the annual expenditure. This cost surged 50.3% to Rs 138.3 crore in FY22, which includes Rs 19.4 crore of ESOPs expenses. 


Its EBITDA margin and ROCE are registered at -645.64% and -31.95%. On a unit level, Dunzo spent Rs 9.8 to earn a rupee of operating revenue in the fiscal year ending March 2022.


Further, its delivery-related expenses accounted for 25.2% of the overall spending and shot up 4.6X to Rs 134 crore in FY22 from Rs 29.4 crore in FY21. Dunzo’s marketing cost spiked 5.9X to Rs 64.4 crore.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Byju’s preps for $1 billion IPO of subsidiary Aakash in the first half of next year: Reports

Amazon India to delist seller Appario from its ecommerce site

BYJU'S reverses decision to lay off 140 employees in Thiruvananthapuram

Freshworks reports 33% jump in Q3 revenue on rise in new customer acquisition

Daily Capsule
Report card: Startup funding in October
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Chargebee lays off 10% of workforce blaming macroeconomic challenges

Caesar Sengupta-founded Arta Finance raises $90M from marquee investors

Byju’s preps for $1 billion IPO of subsidiary Aakash in the first half of next year: Reports

Scoop: US law firms file class action suits against Freshworks

BYJU'S reverses decision to lay off 140 employees in Thiruvananthapuram

How storytelling platform Pratilipi is revolutionizing the consumer content space using AWS