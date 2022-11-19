DWEN EntreprenHERS Delhi meetup: An opportunity to connect and learn best practices from peers

Boston Consulting Group reports that women-founded and co-founded startups generate 10% more cumulative revenue over five years. Women-owned businesses provide direct employment to 22–27 million people, and a report by Bain and Co. titled ‘Women Entrepreneurship in India’ also suggests that women entrepreneurs can create 150–170 million jobs by 2030.





To build and work towards this goal, Dell Technologies launched the global networking community Dell Women’s Entrepreneur Network (DWEN) in 2009. DWEN aims to connect like-minded women entrepreneurs (WEs) worldwide and support them with state-of-the-art technology, expert advice, and industry insights so they can navigate their challenges and grow their businesses together.

DWEN meetups for women entrepreneurs

DWEN will be hosting multiple meetups across the country to bring together women founders and ecosystem enablers to share their insights and mentor other budding entrepreneurs to scale their businesses.





The Delhi edition of this DWEN networking meet was held on October 14 at Saket Socials, DLF Avenue Mall, New Delhi, complete with a fireside chat and a keynote address.





The keynote address on 'Marketing 101: How to scale your startup using effective marketing strategies' was delivered by Smiti Bhatt Deorah, Co-founder & COO of Advantage Club. Advantage Club is a global platform for employee engagement and financial wellness, with benefits like perks, rewards, and early wage access on a unified platform. She oversees various functions, including business development, marketing, customer relations and content operations.





Here are some pointers from her speech:





1. Ensure you market your brand well, and that your marketing strategy matches your product.

2. Partner with brands that serve the same audience as you but offer a different product.

3. Create a mix of earned, paid, and owned media.

4. Network with peers by participating in events - it is the best tool to build awareness of your brand, find customers, and grow your business





Ritu Gupta, Country Marketing Director, Dell Technologies, engaged in an informal chat with the audience. She spelt out the importance of technology in manufacturing, how DWEN programs are planned and executed, what kind of mentoring and support DWEN provides, and encouraged the audience to register to the DWEN platform.





To listen to takeaways from her chat with the audience at the DWEN Delhi meetup,

Inspiring journeys of DWEN EntreprenHERS

DWEN India has seen hundreds of entrepreneurs join the community since its inception and benefit from the extensive tech resources, expert advice and support it provides. Here are five DWEN entrepreneurs who shared their journeys in their respective fields.





1. Parvinder Kaur is the Director of Finance And Operations at Arrow PC Network Pvt. Ltd., an IT services integration company, where she manages finance, marketing and operations.





Within Arrow, Parvinder created the self-help group Disha - a platform to empower women and help them develop leadership qualities. She is involved with Womennovator, a global incubator for women, and also works with various NGOs.





2. Mansi Mahansaria is the founder of Just Deliveries, a logistics platform for perishables and food service chains. She is Polymer Tech and MBA graduate passionate about reducing food wastage by enabling an intra-city delivery backbone for food companies. The company was born from the realisation of the need for reliable & affordable logistics for B2B sales.





The company aggregates cold storage and vehicles and manages supply chains for fresh and frozen food brands and QSRs. Their network of delivery vans helps move smaller inventory of food items to retailers, e-commerce players and restaurants.





3. Akshita Agrawal is an advocate by profession, an entrepreneur by choice, and a dancer by passion. As an advocate, she practises criminal and matrimonial laws in the District and High Court of Delhi, where she helps women with domestic violence, divorce, maintenance and more.





Akshita is the Founder of On Pointè, an end-to-end corporate event company based in Delhi NCR (operational pan India).





4. Kavita Vinod is the Owner and Founder of Abhivyakti Collections, a trademark-registered textile Indian brand. The company sells curated collections of handloom, handblock and hand-embroidered products, among other things around the globe. Their mission is to promote the rich textile heritage of our country on a global level which primarily entails working with weavers and artisans across India.





On a professional front, Kavita is a seasoned IT professional with more than 20 years of experience in Corporate Training, Content Development, Website Development and Social Media Management.





5. Arshi Chadha is the COO of Sunson Energy, a residential solar company. Sunson Energy markets itself as the easiest way to get solar panels on the roof and batteries at home.





The company’s mission is to bring solar energy to every community, guided by their responsibility to empower their customers, community and the planet. They are also looking to launch new storage and solar products for residential consumers to deal with power cuts sustainably.





DWEN is committed to supporting and empowering more women entrepreneurs to advance their businesses by making the most of what Dell Technologies offers. If you are a woman or know someone who could benefit from this c0ntest, this is your chance to benefit from this brilliant opportunity for growth.





Head to dwen.com to register and join the growing DWEN WhatsApp community here to become part of the supportive community.