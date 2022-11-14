Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Rohini Nilekani, Kris Gopalakrishnan jointly pledge Rs 51 crore to Science Gallery Bengaluru

By Press Trust of India
November 14, 2022, Updated on : Mon Nov 14 2022 15:12:01 GMT+0000
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Rohini Nilekani, Kris Gopalakrishnan jointly pledge Rs 51 crore to Science Gallery Bengaluru
This fund matches the capital investment made by the Government of Karnataka and firmly establishes Science Gallery Bengaluru as a public-private partnership for public engagement with research, and a mission to 'bring science back into culture,' an SGB statement said on Monday.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Rohini Nilekani, and Kris Gopalakrishnan have jointly contributed Rs 51 crore to Science Gallery Bengaluru (SGB), a not-for-profit public institution for research-based engagement targeted at young adults.


This fund matches the capital investment made by the Government of Karnataka and firmly establishes SGB as a public-private partnership for public engagement with research, and a mission to 'bring science back into culture,' an SGB statement said on Monday.


Mazumdar-Shaw - Founder, Mazumdar Shaw Philanthropy and Chairperson of Biocon & Biocon Biologics; Rohini Nilekani - Chairperson of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies and Co-founder and Director of EkStep Foundation; and Gopalakrishnan- Chairman of Axilor Ventures and co-founder of Infosys, are all also members of the board of directors of SGB.


"This is the highest-ever one-time contribution made by any individual or organisation toward any Science Gallery in the International network," the statement said.


The contribution made is largely toward setting up the new building of the SGB which will include a Public Lab Complex with six experimental spaces: the Natural Sciences Lab, Food Lab, Materials Lab and workshop, New Media Lab, Black Box Theatre, and Theory Lab.


The Government of Karnataka has provided the land and initial capital for construction, and has also committed to supporting the institution by covering a third of its cost of operations every year, the statement said.


SGB was set up in 2015 under the supervision of I S N Prasad, the then Principal Secretary to Government of Karnataka, Department of Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science & Technology.


"I believe SGB will be a vibrant and energising space for young adults which is critical for developing a scientific temper in the society. said Mazumdar-Shaw.


Rohini Nilekani added, "I hope the young people of the city and the country will come here to set their imaginations free. The Gallery will help more citizens to connect with Bengaluru's proud legacy of scientific achievement."


"I urge the young technology entrepreneurs to contribute to building Science Gallery Bengaluru as a hub where scholars across institutions speak to each other beyond disciplinary boundaries," said Gopalakrishnan.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Increment versus disruption: What motivates corporates to partner with startups?

The 30 most promising Indian startups of 2022

Next-day delivery will be dead in 5 years: Dunzo CEO Kabeer Biswas

29 quotes from Plato, the Father of Western philosophy

Daily Capsule
Sequoia’s Shailendra Singh says start up now!
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Zomato to shut delivery services in UAE from November 24

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 14, 2022)

Increment versus disruption: What motivates corporates to partner with startups?

‘The COVID-19 crisis opened up deeptech opportunities in India’ – 15 quotes from India’s pandemic journey

[Funding roundup] Selligion Technologies raises Rs 3 Cr, FastJobs.io secures undisclosed sum

Venture Catalysts ++ delivers 54 startups above $50mn in 7 years