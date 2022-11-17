Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan as India head

Meta Platforms, Inc on Thursday announced the appointment of Sandhya Devanathan as the Head and Vice President of Meta India. She will transition to her new role on January 1, 2023.





Sandhya will focus on the organisation’s business and revenue priorities to serve its partners and clients, while continuing to support the long-term growth of Meta’s business and commitment to India, the company said.





Marne Levine, Chief Business Officer at Meta, said in a statement, “I’m pleased to welcome Sandhya as our new leader for India. Sandhya has a proven track record of scaling businesses, building exceptional and inclusive teams, driving product innovation and building strong partnerships. We are thrilled to have her lead Meta’s continued growth in India.”





Sandhya’s appointment comes a fortnight after Ajit Mohan resigned from the firm to its join rival, Snap, and lead its APAC business.

She will be a part of the APAC leadership team, and will move back to India to lead the company's organisation and strategy in the country. As part of her role, Sandhya will spearhead the company’s India charter and strengthen the strategic relationships with the country’s leading brands, creators, advertisers, and partners to drive Meta’s revenue growth in key channels in India.

Sandhya comes with 22 years of experience and an international career in banking, payments, and technology. She joined Meta in 2016 and helped build its Singapore and Vietnam businesses and teams, as well as the social media giant's ecommerce initiatives in Southeast Asia. In 2020, she moved to lead gaming for APAC, which is one of the largest verticals for Meta, globally.

Her appointment follows the resignation of WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose and Director Public Policy Meta India Rajiv Aggarwal from their posts earlier this week.





Recently, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company will reduce the size of its team by about 13%, cutting over 11,000 jobs.