Products, platforms, payments – 15 quotes of the week on digital transformation

By Madanmohan Rao
November 02, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 02 2022 03:31:32 GMT+0000
Products, platforms, payments – 15 quotes of the week on digital transformation
From edtech to fintech, these quotes from the week of October 24-30 capture tech impacts sweeping across the world!
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 15 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.


See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

1

The fact that digital payment models have turned profitable is testimony to their strength. There is a possibility of touching many more lives. - Anubrata Biswas, Airtel Payments Bank


Platforms introduced by the [Indian] government such as Aadhar and UPI make for good availability of data, especially for monetising. - Rajeev Yadav, Fincare Small Finance Bank


There is an ongoing demand for online integration even in the insurance business. - Tejas Jain, BimaKavach

Buying a home is one of the most important personal and financial decisions someone can make in their lives. And yet, most buyers are left to understand and explore this journey alone. - Helen Chen, Nomad Homes

Used car retailing disruption may look like this in the 21st century. It will be a pure-play ecommerce business model with just-in-time supply from third-party suppliers. - Sandeep Aggarwal, Droom


Every business should look at optimising email marketing for mobile skills. - Sharon Supriya, BYJU’S

4
Key highlights from YourStory's The Metaverse Summit - India's first Web3 conference


A brand campaign should be presented as breadcrumbs on every single platform and push for multiple content interaction cycles, which eventually shift the needle of consideration for a consumer. - Richa Singh, Blogchatter


Modernisation of schools not only in terms of infrastructure but all digital touchpoints are playing a significant part in selecting a school for their kids. - Anuj Ahuja, Studybase

Building resilience against sophisticated cyber-attacks is the key to business survival. - Kiran Vangaveti, BluSapphire Cyber Systems

These well-funded aggregators pose a huge threat to the hospitality industry, and if not stopped in time, will popularise a dangerous culture of discounting that will be irreversible. - Riyaaz Amlani, Impressario Entertainment and Hospitality


There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far-right-wing and far-left-wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society. - Elon Musk, Twitter


In a contemporary society with highly developed social media networks, communication using short words and symbols has become more prevalent. - Kataoka Mami, Aichi Triennale 2022

2
[Year in Review 2021] Meet the top 10 techies we celebrated this year


D2C brands are rapidly gaining top-of-mind recall only through digital channels. - Kamna Hazrati, TheYaYaCafe


There is a general perception that these [kitchen and bathroom fittings] items cannot be sold online but I believe this segment has been untouched by online business models. - Kapil Gupta, Ruhe

Customer’s expectations, after being exposed to the Netflixes and Amazons of the world, skyrocketed. We have two age groups creating that paradigm shift: Generation Z and Millenials. - Shridhar Marri, Senseforth.ai

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

Edited by Suman Singh

