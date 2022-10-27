Data, digitisation, decisions – 20 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 20 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

Today, digitisation is a major priority of all major BFSI companies. - Mehekka Oberoi, IIFL Fintech Fund

Alternative financing businesses have also increasingly adopted and implemented internet-of-things (IoT) and blockchain-based technologies that help in adding advanced proficiencies. - Manish Kumar, KredX

Convincing customers to buy is a near-impossible task, But, if you run an online store, having material that attracts customers and ranks well in search engines is a must. - Ramasish Bhowmik, Adbuffs

This is a great vintage to invest in SaaS—the unrealistic hype in the market is gone, favouring founders with superior execution and profitable business models. - Mohan Kumar, Avataar

Internet in airplanes will feel same as if you were accessing internet at home! - Elon Musk, SpaceX Starlink

Technology is also important for SMEs as it helps them to expand their customer base more effectively and compete with large competitors in the same market. - Sandip Chhettri, TradeIndia

Digitising documentation in a legally compliant way is a hard problem, especially in regulated industries. - Nandini Mansinghka, Mumbai Angels Network

It is surprising that export orders worth millions are being managed the same way they were 50 years ago. - Ankur Khetan, Reevoy

Many leaders manage their business plans and multimillion-dollar budgets on spreadsheets that are cumbersome and error-prone. - Alok Goel, Drivetrain

You have to build a reason for why your top of the funnel will keep expanding and why people will keep coming back to your platforms. - Farid Ahsan, ShareChat

The single biggest factor to retaining women is providing equality of opportunity – whether it is for taking on more challenging or stretch assignments, or for external and internal technical networking opportunities. - Padmini Gopalakrishnan, AMD

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

While the femtech industry continues to make rapid strides in menstrual health, fertility, and pregnancy, the needs of the 1 billion women globally who are entering menopause have largely been ignored. - Swathi Kulkarni, Elda Health

Robotics is also being used in labs and hospitals for repetitive tasks, rehabilitation, and physical therapy and to support patients with long-term conditions. - Vineet Aggarwal

Most people may not even want to retain the mobile app after a consultation so it becomes difficult to convince them to keep using the service with teleconsultation offering. So it makes sense to add more services to it. - Sanjay Vinayak, Connect and Heal﻿

Just like in a hospital, all facilities must be available as a bundle when a customer (patient) visits the platform so that they don’t have to deal with different requirements separately. - Shyatto Raha, MyHealthcare

Whether a hotel organisation has two properties or 2,000, guests are looking for the highly digital, self-service experience they have come to expect in other parts of their lives, from banking to ordering food. - Alex Alt, Oracle Hospitality

There is a consensus among the 5G community that cloud gaming is an immediate opportunity for consumers in the 5G era. - Amit Relan, mFilterIt

A combination of an internal and external product-led strategy, operational excellence across the stack of activities, and the right value system can help transform the used two-wheeler market which is far more unorganised than the used-car market. - Hemir Doshi, BeepKart

[U]se of AI-based modelling might provide [illegal wildlife trade] insights that are otherwise difficult to see. - Rushikesh Chavan, The Habitats Trust

With technology as an enabler, there is tremendous scope in the edtech sector across the world. - Devendra Nagle, ﻿RISE

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).