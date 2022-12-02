Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Profitability along with growth is important for a successful edtech business : Ujjwal Singh of Infinity Learn on building edtech right

By Udbhavi Balakrishna
December 02, 2022, Updated on : Fri Dec 02 2022 12:34:34 GMT+0000
Profitability along with growth is important for a successful edtech business : Ujjwal Singh of Infinity Learn on building edtech right
At TechSparks 2022, Ujjwal Singh, CEO, Infinity Learn talks about what edtechs must concentrate on to grow sustainably.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Edtech in India has fast become a buzzword that everyone seems to want in on. Increasing tech penetration and changing attitudes towards digital learning have enabled the sector to show phenomenal levels of growth over the past couple of years, making it one of the fastest-growing sectors in the country. The sector was valued at $750 million in 2020 and was estimated to reach $4 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 39.77 per cent.


However, the sector’s profits seem to have plateaued — or even plunged — now that classrooms have opened doors and schools have begun to offer their material online. In such a scenario, how can edtechs continue to offer their services at scale in a way that is both sustainable and profitable? Ujjwal Singh, CEO, Infinity Learn, tackles this question in his keynote address on Building Edtech at scale at TechSparks 2022.


From a young age, Ujjwal knew he wanted to pursue a career in business and he continued along the path to profitability. Profitability as a concept remained with him until 2021 when Infinity Learn was launched.

Three key learnings

Ujjwal highlighted some learnings he took away from the founder of a well-known edtech company. First, he said, was to not sponsor an IPL. Ujjwal said this has a deep meaning as it says: “don’t try to run behind the brand. The brand will get built”. Since education is a credible business, this can cause a credibility issue.


His second learning was about how “tech giants take away 50 per cent to, sometimes, 100 per cent of money generated from the students”. This is linked to the money that many edtechs spend on a few companies they are dependent on for lead generation.


Something Infinity Learn realised very soon in their journey was that edtech does not need to mean both generating leads and delivering digitally. “Edtech means delivering digitally; leads can come from any medium,” Ujjwal said, adding that there is value in this because when edtechs have less money, they will focus on continuous innovation even at scale.


Ujjwal emphasised the value of remaining frugal, which Infinity Learn unlocked early in their journey. In his opinion, even hiring 20 people who aspire to build something is enough to kick-start operations in any company, Ujjwal believes that, if a company wants to be profitable and sustainable, and not worry every day about whether they’d still be operating if the next round of funding doesn’t come through, then they need to remain frugal.

Learner-focused approach

Ujjwal shared that their most important idea was focusing on student progress and success, and not just teaching. Their approach is, he said in Hindi, “baccha seekha ki nahi?” (“did the child learn or not?”), adding that Infinity Learn’s focus is on delivering progress every time a child logs onto their platform. This became part of their culture too, where every meeting would begin with the same thought - did the child learn or not?


This approach brought early results to the company when four of their students cracked JEE ranking under 10,000, and five others ranked under 15,000 in NEET. Ujjwal is confident that they can replicate this learner-focused approach even at scale.


“‘Let the learner choose where they want to go’, that is the genesis of our success,” he said. He summarises that if edtechs are not profitable, their existence will depend on someone else; if they aren’t frugal, then remaining profitable is very difficult; and if they aren’t learner-focused, what are they doing this for?

Techsparks 2022
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Backed by Kunal Shah, proptech startup Blox raises $12M in Series A round

ShareChat parent shuts fantasy gaming platform, lays off ~5% employees

KreditBee raises $80M in Series D funding

Agritech startup MoooFarm raises $13M in Series A round led by Aavishkaar Capital

Daily Capsule
Funding up by 18% in November
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Qualcomm Semiconductor Mentorship Program announces its startup cohort for 2022

ShareChat parent shuts fantasy gaming platform, lays off ~5% employees

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 2, 2022)

KreditBee raises $80M in Series D funding

Backed by Kunal Shah, proptech startup Blox raises $12M in Series A round

Sun Mobility’s losses widen in FY22; revenue up by 55%