‘It is your passion that will get you through these tough times’ – 15 quotes from India’s COVID-19 journey

For the pulmonologists, the COVID 19 pandemic has truly exposed lacunae in the existing healthcare system and made them believe that understanding and incorporating AI in clinical research and practice is the way forward. - Viswesvaran Balasubramanian, Yashoda Hospitals





The COVID-19 pandemic since 2020 has wrought drastic change on our society and lives, forcing us to rethink their meaning. - Mori Art Museum curators

The speed and ferocity of the COVID-19 crisis overwhelmed millions of Indians. - Bala Srinivasa and TN Hari, 'Winning Middle India'

We completely lost focus during the pandemic because – and this is natural for entrepreneurs – you see opportunities everywhere. - Lisa-Marie Fassl, Female Founders





As the pandemic subsided and demand returned, there was a strong demand from the Western world, which wanted an alternative to denims from China. - Vinay Thadani, Vishal Fabrics





Today, we are monitoring the spread of COVID-19 across cities. We did not restrict ourselves to identifying just COVID-19. Our technologies can monitor other infectious diseases. - Asim Bhalerao, Fluid Robotics

Uber is continuing to see healthy growth as the driver shortage is essentially over, while the company continues to benefit from travel returning, shifting to the office, and other post-pandemic trends continue to hold globally with Uber poised to benefit into 2023. - Dan Ives, Wedbush





Cities are reopening, travel is building, and more broadly, a continued shift of consumer spending from retail back to services. - Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber





Travel continues to rebound on the back of waning COVID-19 infections and positive consumer sentiment. - Rajesh Magow, MakeMyTrip





Deep learning platform AlphaFold, developed by Google DeepMind, was used to predict the structural protein shape of COVID-19 which provided vital information for COVID-19 vaccine developers. - Viswesvaran Balasubramanian, Yashoda Hospitals





Learning apps have demonstrated their potential during the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore will remain significant in addressing future crises as well. - Nachiket Bhatia, DBMCI

The pandemic enabled the world of online shopping and transformed it for good. - Vishal Singh, MOCA Technology

Customers are dissatisfied with traditional insurers who went missing during the pandemic and consistently deliver low post-claim Net Promoter Scores (NPS) scores. - Angus McDonald, Cover Genius

It is this [crisis management] handbook, shared from our collective and shared experience, that is helping us navigate towards stability in the face of the unprecedented disruption triggered by COVID-19 globally. - Kris Gopalakrishnan, N Dayasindhu, and Krishnan Narayanan, 'Against All Odds: The IT Story Of India'





You’ll have lots of situations when the chips are down, such as the COVID pandemic. It is your passion that will get you through these tough times. - Sushanto Mitra, Lead Angels





