Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

‘It is your passion that will get you through these tough times’ – 15 quotes from India’s COVID-19 journey

By Madanmohan Rao
November 07, 2022, Updated on : Mon Nov 07 2022 03:01:31 GMT+0000
‘It is your passion that will get you through these tough times’ – 15 quotes from India’s COVID-19 journey
In this compilation, we present thought-provoking quotes from the week of October 31–November 6 that frame India’s battle with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle. Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.


See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

1
1120 people loved this story

[Year in Review 2021] Amid COVID-19, these 10 non-profits created social impact this year


For the pulmonologists, the COVID 19 pandemic has truly exposed lacunae in the existing healthcare system and made them believe that understanding and incorporating AI in clinical research and practice is the way forward. - Viswesvaran Balasubramanian, Yashoda Hospitals


The COVID-19 pandemic since 2020 has wrought drastic change on our society and lives, forcing us to rethink their meaning. - Mori Art Museum curators

The speed and ferocity of the COVID-19 crisis overwhelmed millions of Indians. - Bala Srinivasa and TN Hari, 'Winning Middle India'

We completely lost focus during the pandemic because – and this is natural for entrepreneurs – you see opportunities everywhere. - Lisa-Marie Fassl, Female Founders


As the pandemic subsided and demand returned, there was a strong demand from the Western world, which wanted an alternative to denims from China. - Vinay Thadani, Vishal Fabrics


Today, we are monitoring the spread of COVID-19 across cities. We did not restrict ourselves to identifying just COVID-19. Our technologies can monitor other infectious diseases. - Asim Bhalerao, Fluid Robotics

3
1544 people loved this story

[Year in Review 2021] How women entrepreneurs pivoted during the pandemic and saw tangible results


Uber is continuing to see healthy growth as the driver shortage is essentially over, while the company continues to benefit from travel returning, shifting to the office, and other post-pandemic trends continue to hold globally with Uber poised to benefit into 2023. - Dan Ives, Wedbush


Cities are reopening, travel is building, and more broadly, a continued shift of consumer spending from retail back to services. - Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber


Travel continues to rebound on the back of waning COVID-19 infections and positive consumer sentiment. - Rajesh Magow, MakeMyTrip


Deep learning platform AlphaFold, developed by Google DeepMind, was used to predict the structural protein shape of COVID-19 which provided vital information for COVID-19 vaccine developers. - Viswesvaran Balasubramanian, Yashoda Hospitals


Learning apps have demonstrated their potential during the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore will remain significant in addressing future crises as well. - Nachiket Bhatia, DBMCI

The pandemic enabled the world of online shopping and transformed it for good. - Vishal Singh, MOCA Technology

Customers are dissatisfied with traditional insurers who went missing during the pandemic and consistently deliver low post-claim Net Promoter Scores (NPS) scores. - Angus McDonald, Cover Genius

2
1578 people loved this story

[Year in Review 2021] Meet the top 10 techies we celebrated this year


It is this [crisis management] handbook, shared from our collective and shared experience, that is helping us navigate towards stability in the face of the unprecedented disruption triggered by COVID-19 globally. - Kris Gopalakrishnan, N Dayasindhu, and Krishnan Narayanan, 'Against All Odds: The IT Story Of India'


You’ll have lots of situations when the chips are down, such as the COVID pandemic. It is your passion that will get you through these tough times. - Sushanto Mitra, Lead Angels


YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

Edited by Teja Lele

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Edtech unicorn Unacademy lays off 10pc of workforce: report

Okinawa’s revenue crosses Rs 800 Cr in FY22: Report

Ride an EV without buying one

upGrad to launch offline higher education brand UGDX with $30M investment

Daily Capsule
Where are you, ‘Meta’-verse?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Edtech unicorn Unacademy lays off 10pc of workforce: report

upGrad to launch offline higher education brand UGDX with $30M investment

PB Fintech narrows down losses, revenue doubles in Q2 FY23

Co-working firm Awfis plans IPO by December 2023

Flipkart losses widened to over Rs 7,800 Cr in FY22

A unique opportunity for startups to pitch their business ideas to leading Japanese corporates at TechSparks 2022