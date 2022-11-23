Menu
Revenge travel and the opportunities in effortless Cross Border Transactions

By Team YS
November 23, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 23 2022 14:19:10 GMT+0000
Revenge travel and the opportunities in effortless Cross Border Transactions
PayPal, in association with YourStory, is hosting a webinar on international travellers and the growth of cashless transactions.
The travel and hospitality industry is witnessing a host of trends with respect to consumer patterns and planning dynamics. The pent-up demand for travel has led to an increase in ‘revenge travel’. Emerging markets like India are seeing a sudden spike in the number of travellers spending on vacations and new experiences.


Owing to this, payment patterns are also changing rapidly. International transactions are becoming more commonplace. This shift towards cashless trips is because of consumers and the travel industry. Travel suppliers and service providers are adopting tech to facilitate online transactions and payments, while consumers have become more familiar and comfortable with contactless payments. To cater to this demand, businesses of all sizes are digitally transforming themselves to keep up with this contactless way of functioning.


With cashless transactions becoming the preferred choice for most international travellers, organisations can expand their customer base by delivering simple yet trusted cross-border transactions.


To throw light on the opportunities available and discuss the avenues for growth, PayPal, in association with YourStory, is hosting a webinar on ‘The opportunities in revenge travel and effortless cross border transactions'.

Key focus areas:

01. Trends toward travellers going cashless overseas

02. Travel suppliers adopting tech to overcome challenges

03. Rise in usage of digital wallets

04. Establishments turning down cash payments

05. Seamless payment experience for customers

06. What’s next for digital wallets?

