Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra becomes investor and brand ambassador for Hunar Online Courses

Hunar Online Courses, on Wednesday, announced that it has Shilpa Shetty Kundra as an investor and brand ambassador.





Bollywood actor, health and wellness influencer, and entrepreneur Shilpa said, “Empowering the women of India with skills to become financially independent has always been a dream for me. As an independent woman, I believe that financial independence and having a personal source of income are important for the woman, her family, and the country. When I attended the Hunar Fashion Show as a Chief Guest, I saw first-hand the impact that Hunar’s team was creating, and I wanted to join them as an investor and a brand ambassador.”





Founded in 2018, Hunar is a skilltech online learning platform that empowers women by helping them learn new skills in fashion, food, photography, and interior design, and become financially independent.

Through this partnership, Hunar aims to cement and scale the four pillars of its platform—offering a holistic and outcome-focused learning experience, leveraging and building its vast community, providing gigs and work-from-home opportunities, and creating business opportunities for its students.





It hopes to enable one lakh Indian women to achieve financial independence by next year through better skilling and entrepreneurship opportunities.





Nishtha Yogesh, Founder and CEO of Hunar Online Courses, said, “India has the potential to grow its GDP exponentially when India’s women are provided with the right platform to learn, grow, and earn an income. Women want to be financially independent and recognised for their skills but do not have easy access to opportunities to learn or earn."





"Our goal has always been to offer a safe and encouraging ecosystem wherein Indian women can learn multiple skills from home, create their designs or products and gain recognition and financial independence. We are excited to have Shilpa join our journey. She is a strong supporter of our mission, and together we hope to encourage more and more women to bring out the entrepreneurs in them," she added.

Hunar aims to enable and empower these women by lending them the required support at every stage of their journey through expert faculty, dedicated student guides, entrepreneurship mentors and access to a community of like-minded women.

Additionally, Hunar’s students get exposure and guidance through celebrity mentors, like four-time national award-winning fashion designer Neeta Lulla and acclaimed photographer Avinash Gowariker. Earlier, it joined hands with national brands like ITC Aashirvaad Atta and Naturals Salon to empower women.





Students of Hunar Online Courses have access to 55+ video-based online skill courses in the fashion, food, and beauty segments. These basic-to-advance courses are pre-recorded classes with live virtual masterclasses and webinars by certified teachers and industry experts.





Hunar Online Courses has a growing community of more than 20 lakh women and over 45,000 students, out of which 30% are running their enterprises successfully, earning up to Rs 50,000 every month.