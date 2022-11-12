Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Manish Pandey and HYPD's Ashwarya Garg on building 'creatorpreneurs'

By Apurva P
November 12, 2022, Updated on : Sat Nov 12 2022 07:05:49 GMT+0000
Manish Pandey and HYPD's Ashwarya Garg on building 'creatorpreneurs'
In the latest edition of TechSparks, YourStory's flagship event, content creator and consultant Manish Pandey and HYPD co-founder Ashwarya Garg go deep into what it takes to be a success in India's creator economy.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

With 80 million creators and counting, India's creator economy is fast-becoming one of the most lucrative in the world. But being a content creator is no longer a side hustle or hobby but a full-time gig.


During a panel discussion on Day 1 of TechSparks, HYPD Co-founder Ashwarya Garg and content creator consultant Manish Pandey offered vital advice to anyone looking to crest India's swelling content creation wave.


"You can live like an employed person [doing content creation]," said Garg.


Doing this, though, requires motivation and persistence. While some creators often give up the ghost after meeting early resistance, often blaming the algorithms that govern social media platforms, Pandey stresses that this isn't an excuse.


"Algorithms are in place, but it is the storytelling that is winning. Whichever content creator is growing today is doing so by beating the algorithm with constant persistence and hard work," he said. Pandey is part of the leadership team at Josh Talks, a vernacular multimedia platform based out of Gurugram, Haryana.

Techsparks

(L-R) Manish Pandey and Ashwarya Garg

1851 people loved this story

Catch 'em young: Nithin Kamath makes a case for teaching money early


Putting in the hours, however, is only half the challenge when it comes to making a living from content creation. Monetisation is the other big hurdle. Creators deserve fair compensation for their effort, said Pandey. He offered the example of a single 60-second Reel. A creator puts in at least 48 hours of effort for this, he explained.


The problem, however, is that while creators may drive business for platforms, fair profit-sharing is something that has traditionally been absent, said Garg. Figuring out how to help creators earn fairly from their work is what motivated Garg and his co-founder Akshay Bhatnagar to start HYPD in 2020.


HYPD enables content creators to effortlessly open online merchandise marketplaces.


“Content creators were like virtual billboards for the longest time. We realised that it needs to be fixed if the creators were still only being paid peanuts,” said Garg.


In the last six months, Garg claimed, HYPD has helped content creators earn close to Rs 3 crore.


Translating online content into cold, hard cash, though, is its own art. Don't chase reach and impressions, chase trust instead, was Garg's ultimate message to content creators. “Content builds relationships, and relationships build trust, and trust is what brings revenue.”

Techsparks gif
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Next-day delivery will be dead in 5 years: Dunzo CEO Kabeer Biswas

BYJU’S says four out of five acquisitions to break even by next quarter

You don’t have to buy a new iPhone every year, says iPhone co-creator

Flipkart burns over $3.7B cash in about a year till Sep 2022

Daily Capsule
Day 2 at TechSparks 2022
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Govt-funded infra making India nimble in global digital world: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Tech-driven innovations in India need to be affordable and scalable: FM Nirmala Sitharaman at TechSparks 2022

Web3 can make India the digital goods manufacturing factory of the world: Polygon's Sandeep Nailwal

Platforms, retail, healthcare: test your business creativity with Edition 63 of our quiz!

Day 2 at TechSparks 2022

I want to leave behind a legacy: YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam