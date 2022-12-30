Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Covid: MoCA issues revised guidelines for international passengers arriving from six countries

By Press Trust of India
December 30, 2022, Updated on : Fri Dec 30 2022 08:51:19 GMT+0000
Covid: MoCA issues revised guidelines for international passengers arriving from six countries
From January 1, 2023, a pre-departure RT-PCR negative test report will be mandatory for passengers coming in all international flights from China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, and Japan.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday issued revised Covid guidelines for passengers arriving in international flights, ahead of RT-PCR negative test report being made compulsory for travellers from six countries, including China and Thailand.


From January 1, 2023, a pre-departure RT-PCR negative test report will be mandatory for passengers coming in all international flights from China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, and Japan.


Airlines are directed to modify their check-in functionalities to incorporate the changes and issue boarding passes only to those international passengers travelling from the six countries who have submitted self-declaration forms on the Air Suvidha portal, the ministry said in a communication.


"Air Suvidha portal self-declaration has been made operational for passengers travelling in all international flights from China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Thailand, and Japan, with a provision to allow these international travellers arriving in India to upload negative RT-PCR test reports as well as to submit self-declaration form," it said.

RT-PCR testing should have been done 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey.
coronavirus
ALSO READ
Coronavirus blessing in disguise for early-stage startups

The current practice of random testing of 2% of arriving passengers in each international flight will also continue.


These decisions have been taken amid rising cases of coronavirus infections in various parts of the world and reports regarding the circulation of variants of SARS-CoV-2 in the six countries.


The ministry on Friday sent the communication regarding the revised guidelines to all scheduled commercial airlines, airport operators, and chief secretaries/ administrators of states/Union Territories, among others.


On December 29, there were 83,003 international passenger arrivals, as per the latest official data.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Making products to soothe her daughter’s eczema led this founder to launch organic brand Vilvah

On compounding money, skills and value: Nithin Kamath’s not-so-secret sauce to improving your odds

Top 10 Startup Bharat stories that wrested attention this year

Reliance to acquire majority stake in Lotus Chocolate

Daily Capsule
Mamaearth﻿ files for IPO
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Sensex ends over 293 points lower on last trading day of 2022; Nifty declines 86 points

Reliance to acquire majority stake in Lotus Chocolate

‘Entrepreneurship will be a key cornerstone of a sustainable economy’ - 70 inspiring quotes of 2022 on startup opportunities, environmental challenges

Inclusion, cohesion, empowerment - 30 inspiring quotes of the year on social entrepreneurs and impact opportunities

Mamaearth﻿ files for IPO

What’s on your screen? Here are the apps we loved in 2022