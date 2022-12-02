‘Reformers will play a role in creating level playing fields’ – 15 quotes on motivation and change

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 15 gems and insights from the week of November 21-27 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





Tapping on new trends can result in fascinating prospects for development. When you decide to hop on a trend, it would be best to strike a balance between meeting your customer’s expectations and fitting your brand image. - Rishi Vasudev, G.O.A.T. Brand Labs





A positive post-purchase experience indicates whether a customer will return to repeat the purchase, or how likely they are to recommend the product or service to their friends and family. - Gaurav Mangla, Pickrr





We need programmes to develop the ecosystem of both startups and established firms in smaller cities. - Kris Gopalakrishnan, N Dayasindhu, and Krishnan Narayanan, 'The IT Story Of India'





Today, successful startup founders in India are akin to rock stars, and that has led startup creation topping joining a consulting or a private equity firm as the career of choice at India’s premier institutes. - Ashwin Raguraman, Bharat Innovation Fund

With national and international initiatives in place, encouraging young girls to take up core fields and subjects, there is a ray of hope where the STEM field will no longer be attributed to gender gaps and dominance. - Shalini V Nair, Ennoventure





A zero harassment policy that aims to help women to come forward without any fear of being judged will create a conducive work environment and ensure that they don’t feel unsafe. - Sumanpreet Bhatia, Exotel

While going through these challenging times, inclusive decisions are critical for sustained engagement and belongingness. - Pothen Jacob, Interweave Consulting

Looking closely at the world around us today, we feel that not just teenagers, but children in general are under severe stress of growth, expectations, and aspirations. - Neeraj Kumar, PeakMind





A bit of care, affection, and conscious steps can go a long way in making your fur companion more friendly and careful in the company of others. - Aamir Islam, Carry My Pet

Show up, speak up and don't try to do it alone. It's about how to get out of bed, even on the hard days. - Chandni Nihalani, PayPal India





If something has gone wrong in your life, take it up as a challenge and get over it. Avoid being regretful or feeling distressed, humiliated, and frustrated. - Manjari Jaruhar, ‘Madam Sir’

Don’t worry about failures. As long as you learn from them, the next time will be better. It’s when you don’t learn from them that the problems start! - Dhruv Nath, 'Dream Founder'

Feedback is all about an invitation to problem solve. - Matt Abrahams, Stanford GSB





Decarbonising electricity is critical: the power sector is already India’s largest greenhouse gas emitter. - Anjali Bansal, Avaana Capital





Reformers will play a role in creating level playing fields and bringing the world back to peace and equilibrium. - TN Hari, ‘Winning Middle India’





