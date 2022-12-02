Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

‘Reformers will play a role in creating level playing fields’ – 15 quotes on motivation and change

By Madanmohan Rao
December 02, 2022, Updated on : Fri Dec 02 2022 03:08:43 GMT+0000
‘Reformers will play a role in creating level playing fields’ – 15 quotes on motivation and change
From reform to reinvention, witness the memorable journey of changemakers and gamechangers in these quotes, excerpts, and stories!
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 15 gems and insights from the week of November 21-27 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.


See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

1
ALSO READ
[Year in Review 2021] Top ten changemakers of the year

Tapping on new trends can result in fascinating prospects for development. When you decide to hop on a trend, it would be best to strike a balance between meeting your customer’s expectations and fitting your brand image. - Rishi Vasudev, G.O.A.T. Brand Labs


A positive post-purchase experience indicates whether a customer will return to repeat the purchase, or how likely they are to recommend the product or service to their friends and family. - Gaurav Mangla, Pickrr


We need programmes to develop the ecosystem of both startups and established firms in smaller cities. - Kris Gopalakrishnan, N Dayasindhu, and Krishnan Narayanan, 'The IT Story Of India'


Today, successful startup founders in India are akin to rock stars, and that has led startup creation topping joining a consulting or a private equity firm as the career of choice at India’s premier institutes. - Ashwin Raguraman, Bharat Innovation Fund

2
ALSO READ
[Year in Review 2021] Meet the top 10 techies we celebrated this year

With national and international initiatives in place, encouraging young girls to take up core fields and subjects, there is a ray of hope where the STEM field will no longer be attributed to gender gaps and dominance. - Shalini V Nair, Ennoventure


A zero harassment policy that aims to help women to come forward without any fear of being judged will create a conducive work environment and ensure that they don’t feel unsafe. - Sumanpreet Bhatia, Exotel

While going through these challenging times, inclusive decisions are critical for sustained engagement and belongingness. - Pothen Jacob, Interweave Consulting

Looking closely at the world around us today, we feel that not just teenagers, but children in general are under severe stress of growth, expectations, and aspirations. - Neeraj Kumar, PeakMind


A bit of care, affection, and conscious steps can go a long way in making your fur companion more friendly and careful in the company of others. - Aamir Islam, Carry My Pet

3
ALSO READ
[Year in Review 2021] How women entrepreneurs pivoted during the pandemic and saw tangible results

Show up, speak up and don't try to do it alone. It's about how to get out of bed, even on the hard days. - Chandni Nihalani, PayPal India


If something has gone wrong in your life, take it up as a challenge and get over it. Avoid being regretful or feeling distressed, humiliated, and frustrated. - Manjari Jaruhar, ‘Madam Sir’

Don’t worry about failures. As long as you learn from them, the next time will be better. It’s when you don’t learn from them that the problems start! - Dhruv Nath, 'Dream Founder'

Feedback is all about an invitation to problem solve. - Matt Abrahams, Stanford GSB


Decarbonising electricity is critical: the power sector is already India’s largest greenhouse gas emitter. - Anjali Bansal, Avaana Capital


Reformers will play a role in creating level playing fields and bringing the world back to peace and equilibrium. - TN Hari, ‘Winning Middle India’


YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

Edited by Teja Lele

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Agritech startup MoooFarm raises $13M in Series A round led by Aavishkaar Capital

Ecommerce startup Flash by ex-Flipkart SVP raises $5.8M in seed funding

Fintech startup Novo raises additional $35M in Series B from GGV Capital

Founders of Onco and Binks share the highs and lows of their funding journey

Daily Capsule
Funding up by 18% in November
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

TechSparks 2022: Experts deliberate on technologies leading to the rise of gaming and content in India

Founders of Onco and Binks share the highs and lows of their funding journey

Here’s how technology and innovation are driving the growth of Arista Vault, India’s first smart luggage brand

Funding up by 18% in November

Bumpy year for listed unicorns ﻿PolicyBazaar﻿, ﻿Paytm﻿, ﻿Zomato﻿, ﻿Nykaa, down Rs 2 lakh crore cumulatively

Fintech startup Novo raises additional $35M in Series B from GGV Capital