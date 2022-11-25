Menu
‘We are all the CEOs of our own self - Me, Inc.’ – 15 quotes on motivation and change

By Madanmohan Rao
November 25, 2022, Updated on : Fri Nov 25 2022 04:54:30 GMT+0000
‘We are all the CEOs of our own self - Me, Inc.’ – 15 quotes on motivation and change
From inspiration to ownership, witness the memorable journey of changemakers and gamechangers in these quotes, excerpts and stories!
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 15 gems and insights from the week of November 14-20 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.


See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

1

Every once in a while, you must be deaf to the external chatter and listen to your internal voice, for the real genius lies within. - Pavan Soni, 'Design Your Thinking'

Just like cricket, you can only win games if you work together as a team. - AB de Villiers

The younger you are, you may perhaps bring fresher ideas but the older you are, you may have more dots to connect from your exposure and experience. Both can be valuable. - Karthik Srinivasan, DesignUp 2022


A child's academic success may benefit greatly from exposure to arts and crafts since it not only fosters his or her creative development, but also leads to the creation and perfection of his or her foundational talents. - Manya Roongta and Krish Nawal, Children’s Art Museum of India


Art is not made just by non-functional works, and handcraft is not defined just by skill. - Andrea Anastasio

The enhanced role of skilling as a CSR activity for nation-building has been well recognized. - Shaina Ganapathy, Embassy Group

There is no financial ROI in philanthropic work. You're looking at sustainable and viable outcomes for the community. Outcomes can't be achieved till there is enough input. - Mansi Kasliwal, BYJU’S

7
1818 people loved this story

[Year in Review 2021] Amid COVID-19, these 10 non-profits created social impact this year


The style of capitalism that drives growth for the sake of growth and ignores the social fabric of a society, is rightfully facing its greatest pushback ever. - Gautam Adani


A travel insurance cover that often came as an after-thought to many a few years back –has now become an integral part of booking for both, domestic and international travellers. - Sumit Agarwal, TripMoney

Inclusiveness is important, not only because you have to be just and fair, but you get better ideas. - Nadir Godrej, Godrej Industries

Societal perspectives and perceptions pull women back. Just give them the right tools and set them free. - Srishti Sharma, Shakti


The presence of women in the entrepreneurial culture is better equipped to comprehend the broader requirements of their communities and to become the voice for those who are silenced. - Kajal Malik, PickMyWork

2
1261 people loved this story

[Year in Review] Meet these Indian women who used social media to drive change and social impact


One of the most crucial aspects to enable women entrepreneurs to thrive remains to create a supportive ‘ecosystem’ for them that starts from their homes. - Richa Jaggi, Awshad


Forget you are a woman, believe in yourself, listen to your inner voice, challenge your own assumptions on what you can or cannot do. Be the entrepreneur of your life. - Senthamarai Gokulakrishnan, Yuukke


We are all the CEOs of our own self - Me, Inc. Take that role seriously! - Karthik Srinivasan, DesignUp 2022


YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

Edited by Megha Reddy

