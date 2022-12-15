Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 15, 2022)

By Pooja Malik & Sujata Sangwan
December 15, 2022, Updated on : Thu Dec 15 2022 10:30:35 GMT+0000
Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 15, 2022)
YourStory presents the daily news roundup from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Thursday, December 15, 2022.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

actyv.ai appoints Abhijit Rao as Global Head of People 

Singapore headquartered, ﻿Actyv.ai﻿ has announced the appointment of Abhijit Rao as its Global Head of People, to bolster employer brand and people growth.


As a people operations leader with over 18 years of experience, Abhijit has worked with some of the leading companies in the services (Infosys, Wipro) and products (Onmobile, UiPath) space in the IT industry. Aligning people’s goals with the larger vision of the company has been his forté. He has established robust people practices across LATAM, Africa, India and APAC, and the Middle East.

Abhijit Rao

Abhijit Rao

ALSO READ
This Dubai-based EV startup aims to put 100,000 EVs on road by the end of 2023

OneMoney partners with Think360.ai

Think360.ai, a full-stack AI and analytics fintech company, has partnered with OneMoney, an account aggregator. This partnership aims to drive the accessibility and design of sachet financial products for the underbanked and underserved citizens. 


With this partnership, OneMoney and Think360 aim to showcase their distinct capabilities in the AA ecosystem.

WeWork India partners with Staqu to implement JARVIS Video Analytics

Staqu, an AI implementation enabler, has effectuated JARVIS Video Analytics at WeWork India. This latest step aims to help WeWork India identify accurate heat maps in all common areas within their space, ensuring better utilisation.

Staqu’s flagship product gives the footfall count like an average visitor management sensor along with providing a unique count for people entering and exiting the buildings. This is designed to give the actual footfall count in cases where people constantly move in and out of a given store. 

JARVIS will integrate itself with the existing CCTV cameras at WeWork India. Post integration, this technological supremo will highlight the 2D planogram/floor plan of the flexible workspaces by WeWork India, and provide real-time insights about the occupancy and efficiency of different spots and seats.

Piramal Finance launches ‘Innovation Lab’ in Bengaluru

Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd announced the opening of their ‘Piramal Innovation Lab’ in Bengaluru.


The 'Piramal Innovation Lab' is an extension of Piramal Finance's goal to create innovative products, which meet the various finance requirements in the under-served and unserved 'Bharat' market.

 

By the end of FY23, the company aims to have a team of over 300 professionals at the Piramal Innovation Lab in Bengaluru for various tech and business intelligence positions, and will complement the existing large pool of professionals led by Saurabh Mittal (Chief Technology Officer) and Markandey Upadhyay (Head of the Business Intelligence Unit) across Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Piramal Innovation Lab

Piramal Innovation Lab

ALSO READ
Here’s how technology and innovation are driving the growth of Arista Vault, India’s first smart luggage brand

StanPlus appoints ex-Fortis Head of Sales Shalabh Dang as its Chief Revenue Officer

StanPlus, a medical emergency response platform, has announced the appointment of Shalabh Dang as its Chief Revenue Officer to expand the company's business verticals and footprint across India and international markets.


In his new role, Shalabh will be responsible for driving and implementing strategic partnerships with hospitals, corporates, and other channels to boost revenue growth and support the company's mission of creating a 911 model for Indian healthcare.

Ramkrishna Forgings to acquire up to 51% stake in  TSUYO Manufacturing

The Board of Directors of Ramkrishna Forgings Limited has approved an investment to acquire up to 51% voting rights of TSUYO Manufacturing Private  Limited, a homegrown startup engaged in powertrain solutions for electric vehicles.  


This proposed investment will help TSUYO to use the technological expertise and manufacturing skills of both organisations to enhance its product portfolio and expand its facilities for the manufacture of motors, controllers, e-axles, and differentials. 


Ramakrishna Forgings plans to invest around Rs 100 crore over the next five years, which is expected to generate a turnover of around Rs 500 crore by the end of the fifth year.  


(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

MSME-focused fintech startup NeoGrowth closes Rs 300 Cr Series D round led by FMO

Chargebee lays off 10% of workforce blaming macroeconomic challenges

Deepika Padukone's self-care brand 82°E raises $7.5M in seed round

Neither a 2-wheeler nor a 3-wheeler: This commercial EV maker’s delivery scooter is in between

Daily Capsule
Why did so many tech IPOs flop?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Zerodha warns revenue, profitability will be hit from FY 2023-24

MSME-focused fintech startup NeoGrowth closes Rs 300 Cr Series D round led by FMO

[Exclusive] Freshworks cuts jobs across a few teams: Sources

45% of retail market growth is expected to come from online segment: Report

Delhi High Court turns down MakeMytrip plea against NCLAT order

Kota-based Eduncle is helping students crack competitive exams for higher education through holistic hybrid learning platform