Structure, simplicity, style – 30 inspiring quotes of 2022 on the power and practice of storytelling

By Madanmohan Rao
December 29, 2022, Updated on : Thu Dec 29 2022 09:10:55 GMT+0000
Structure, simplicity, style – 30 inspiring quotes of 2022 on the power and practice of storytelling
Stories can be insightful, inspirational and interactive. They are key in the journeys of startups and large companies, as these uplifting quotes reveal! So what’s your story?
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a regular feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our past articles. Share these gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.


Drawn from our comprehensive coverage of changemakers and gamechangers this year, we present 30 quotes on storytelling in action. We have divided them into six categories: Foundations, Founder stories, Branding, Digital media, Creator economy, and The road ahead.

See our earlier annual quotes compilation from 2021 and 2020, and YourStory’s Changemaker Story Canvas, a free visualisation tool for entrepreneurs and founders.

YourStory wishes all founders, innovators, changemakers and storytellers a Happy Holiday Season, and all the best for success and impact in 2023!

1
ALSO READ
10 heart-warming stories our readers loved in 2022

Foundations

Stories are layered, alchemical narratives which are deeply enmeshed in our cognitive and social fabrics. It is the most powerful invitation to a conversation. - Latha Vijaybaskar, 'Talk Action'


Your experiences are a treasure trove of ideas, opinions and stories. Tell a story that is uniquely you - don’t try to mimic another author. - Rashmi Parekh, 'Inscape'

Great storytelling begins with brevity and simplicity. - Ujwal Kalra and Shobhit Shubhankar, 'Startup Compass'

Storytelling is a great skill to have. People will listen to concepts and frameworks, but stories have an undeniable power to bring all of it to life. - Janelle Estes, UserTesting


There are a lot of success stories that are built around emotional intelligence rather than IQ. - Manish Naidu, Brainwonders


Women are natural collaborators, storytellers, and nurturers, meaning we look for solutions and collaborate effectively. - Chitra Singh, Sales Womentoring

2
ALSO READ
Top 10 Startup Bharat stories that wrested attention this year

Founder stories

The storytelling part becomes key for founders when you're actually attracting talent. - Roopa Kumar, Purple Quarter


It always starts with a story… And it’s extremely important to tell that story well. - Aishvarya Murali, The Unbottle Co


Share stories of your entrepreneurial journey with the world. You will be surprised to see how everyone loves passionate storytelling. - Prafull Billore, ﻿MBA Chaiwala

By processing our stories, we find meaning in the setbacks and craft narratives about our story that shape our leadership. - Bill George and Zach Clayton, 'True North'

Your pitch is your first chance to make an impression…it should deliver your authentic story. - Sonam Srivastava, Wright Research


Be true to your story and 100 percent committed. Make a simple pitch deck and put important data points upfront. - Saloni Jain, ﻿SUNiCON Ventures﻿


It’s the story that connects more with users when someone starts a new business. - Anubhav Dubey, Chai Sutta Bar

3
ALSO READ
From a graduate selling chai to an 80-year-old couple starting business, the top 10 SMB stories of 2022

Branding

The customer would expect brands to be present across all touchpoints with a consistent offer or message that helps them to connect to a brand story. - Vikram Saxena, BetterCommerce


We are seeing a big evolution in storytelling with people building direct relationships with their consumers. - Ranjeet Pratap Singh, ﻿Pratilipi


Reimagine the very art of storytelling as everything around seems to be in a state of flux. Put the customer at the centre of all communications, putting people at the heart of the tale. - Pranab Pani, Talendeate beyond Border

The more relatable your story is the more effective your marketing campaign is. - Priya Patankar, PhonePe

As your brand grows, the story of your brand will also change. - Yash Gangwal, ﻿Urban Monkey


To be able to convert your visitors into customers is to first assume that the majority of people will not buy from you the first time they visit your website. But what they carry back will be your brand story. - Vargab Bakshi, Wix.com


Today's customer, when purchasing fashion, is interested in buying the product not just because it will look good on them, but they are equally interested to know the inspiration and story behind it. - Ayushi Gudwani, FS Life

4
ALSO READ
How was the year 2022 for the EV sector?

Digital media

Now you're getting not just entertained by a two-hour movie but you're getting entertained by a 15-second story. It's hilarious where we have reached in this universe. - Ashish Chanchlani


Metaverse is storytelling and content first. So telling trans-media stories is a critical skillset of the future. - Namrata Singh, Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures India

Riding on the power of enhanced storytelling and precision targeting, digital ad campaigns are reaching millions of audiences. - Amitt Sharma, VDO.AI

The ability to tell a story over and over again to people across media platforms is important. - Shantanu Deshpande, Bombay Shaving Company

7
ALSO READ
TechSparks 2022 recap – 80 quotes from India’s premier tech innovation summit

Creator economy

Algorithms are in place, but it is the storytelling that is winning. Whichever content creator is growing today is doing so by beating the algorithm with constant persistence and hard work. - Manish Pandey

Content creators are so special these days because they have the superpower of telling a story. - Ajay Yadav, Simplified

Anything that’s unique – could be your way of commentary or editing style or storyline or anything new to the viewers – is something that can help you go viral very soon. - Mansi Gupta, Magsplay


If you have a story that you believe in, do not listen to what others say. Put it out there and market it well. - Shravya Bhinder, ‘Something I’m Waiting To Tell You’

9
ALSO READ
‘Valuations can vary, but values are forever’ – Top 50 quotes of 2022 on entrepreneurship and leadership

The road ahead

As society changes, cinema will tell stories from the female gaze and incorporate the female gaze. - Gul Panag


Art gives the power to create dreams as a story. - Pavan Dhananjaya


EV mass adoption is not a product story but an ecosystem story. Robustness, reliability, and service are at the core of this story. - Peeyush Asati, Vecmocon


The agriculture story in India is poised for multi-fold growth. - Pankaj Khandelwal, INI Farms

Life’s ups and downs give you something. At the very least, they leave you with a good story to tell. - Radhika Gupta, Edelweiss Asset Management

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

