VMware’s grant to IIT Bombay for deep tech research

VMware provides $240,000 grant to IIT Bombay for research activity

VMware, a leading cloud technology company announced that it would support the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay’s Computing Systems Education and Research Lab (CSERL) initiative to create a cohesive platform for computing systems research and education.





The CSERL of IIT Bombay will receive a grant of $240,000 from the VMware University Research Fund (VMURF) to focus on advancing academic and industry research in foundational technologies like Modern Enterprise System. This will cover computer, network, storage, and security, multi-cloud, mobile systems, edge, modern applications, and data as well as applied technologies such as Blockchain, 5G, and 6G.

IIT Bombay campus at Powai





The relationship aims to advance the area of Computing Systems, which is under-represented and could do with increased access opportunities and platforms for both students and faculty. VMware has been partnering with IIT Bombay on systems research since 2017 and VMURF has funded $275,000 since 2017.

Hinduja Global Solutions plans to acquire two companies

Hinduja Global Solutions Limited, the business process management company has announced its intention to acquire two companies. It has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire TekLink International, Inc., for a consideration of $58.8 million, subject to earnouts and other customary and agreed adjustments. The transaction is expected to close in the next two months.





TekLink International, is a full-service financial planning and analytics service provider, including design, implementation, and application management services.





HGS has also signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LoI) to acquire uKnowva, a digital Human Resources Management System (HRMS) product business, from Convergence IT Services Ltd, subject to necessary diligence and approvals.





On the acquisitions, HGS Group CEO Partha DeSarkar said, “HGS has been investing significantly in developing technology-led capabilities to reimagine the CX journey for our clients in an increasingly digital first world. TekLink and uKnowva with their transformative solutions in the analytics & financial planning and HR technology segments, respectively, are a good strategic fit for us.”

Indian enterprises confident about growth prospects in 2023: Survey

Despite the global recession, India is emerging as a beacon of hope, according to a CXO survey by Benori Knowledge, a provider of custom research and analytics solutions.





Indian CXOs are overwhelmingly confident about the state of the national economy in 2023 with automotive, industrial manufacturing and pharmaceuticals sectors being most optimistic, the survey from Benori noted.

The other findings of the survey include: A focus on digital transformation, talent management and ESG to define the playbook for India Inc, almost all organisations plan to increase their digital spending in 2023, lack of employees with niche skills the most challenging aspect of talent management, Investors and shareholders providing the most pressure to deliver ESG strategies, Geopolitical conflict and climate change pose the least risk to the growth of the Indian economy,





Ashish Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, Benori Knowledge, said, “Though global economic growth is currently experiencing a decline, India and other emerging economies are poised to remain resilient in the face of macroeconomic pressures. The economic uncertainty, combined with evolving customer needs, has led enterprises to double down on their efforts — with a renewed focus on operational efficiency, productivity, and resilience, generating a positive sentiment in India Inc.”