Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

200% rise in rural internet subscriptions in last 7 years: Economic Survey 2023

By Ishan Patra
January 31, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 31 2023 14:48:18 GMT+0000
200% rise in rural internet subscriptions in last 7 years: Economic Survey 2023
The survey stated that more internet subscribers were added in rural areas (95.76 million) in the last 3 years (2019-21) than in urban areas (92.81 million).
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Increased push from the government to bring rural and urban digital connectivity to the same level has resulted in a 200% increase in rural internet subscriptions in the last seven years (2015 to 2021), according to the Economic Survey for 2022-23.

The survey stated that more internet subscribers were added in rural areas (95.76 million) in the last three years (2019-21) than in the urban areas (92.81 million) due to a dedicated digital drive across rural areas through government schemes.

“This significant growth in rural India was the major shock absorber during the COVID-19 pandemic when both businesses and consumer demand were impacted,” the survey noted, adding that it even facilitated the successful rollout of mass vaccination in rural areas.

The report also stated that the digital support system in government schools facilitated the much-needed enrolment to counter the learning gap.

“As schooling went online for a considerable period even post-pandemic, the increase in internet subscriptions in rural areas helped mitigate learning loss significantly,” it said.

The Digital India umbrella programme was launched in 2015 with the vision of developing digital infrastructure as a core utility for every citizen.

ALSO READ
India races ahead with fintech adoption rate of 87%: Economic Survey 2023

Government schemes such as the BharatNet Project Scheme, Telecom Development Plan, and Aspirational District Scheme and initiatives in the northeastern region through the Comprehensive Telecom Development Plan have helped bridge the gap between rural and urban internet penetration.

According to the survey, the total telephone subscriber base in India stands at 117 crore (1.7 billion), as of November 2022, and the overall teledensity in the country is at 84.8%.

While more than 97% of the total subscribers are connected wirelessly (114.3 crore or 1.4 billion at the end of November 2022), 83.7 crore (837 million) have internet connections (as of June 2022).

In addition, a project for the saturation of 4G mobile services in uncovered villages across India has been approved, the survey stated. It said the project will provide 4G mobile services in 24,680 uncovered villages in remote and difficult areas, and 6,279 villages having only 2G/3G connectivity shall be upgraded to 4G.

The Economic Survey, a crucial document released by the Finance Ministry before the Union Budget, summarises economic developments of the previous year and sets the growth path for the upcoming year.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Shell E4 Clean Energy Enterprise Summit: A confluence of corporates and startups influencing the clean energy sector

RBI gives partial relaxation to SBM Bank India

Adani Enterprises FPO fully subscribed

7 inspiring rags to riches stories of entrepreneurs

Daily Capsule
Zoomcar’s income doubles, profits tumble
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

RBI gives partial relaxation to SBM Bank India

Enterprise-class OKR platform Profit.co raises $11M in funding led by Elevation Capital

Saarthi Pedagogy, Nourish You, and The Esports Club raise funding

Autotech startup Readyassist acquires two-wheeler workshop chain SpeedForce for $10M

Income Tax dept conducts survey action against Cipla

PLI schemes make Indian firms globally competitive, attract investment: Economic Survey 2023