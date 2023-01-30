Menu
Edtech unicorn Physics Wallah to hire 2,500 employees across verticals

By Sujata Sangwan
January 30, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 30 2023 11:38:48 GMT+0000
Edtech unicorn Physics Wallah to hire 2,500 employees across verticals
The appointments have been planned across academic, business, operations, and tech positions, among others.
Delhi-based edtech unicorn PW (﻿Physics Wallah﻿) plans to hire 2,500 employees across verticals within the first quarter of 2023. 


As per the official statement, the startup is hiring faculty members as well as professionals for allied roles like business analysts, data analysts, counsellors, operations managers, batch managers, teachers, and many more. The firm said it is recruiting at an extensive scale through mega recruitment drives. 


“At this growth juncture, hiring more professionals across roles was the next natural progression for us," Satish Khengre, HR Head of Physics Wallah, said. "Above all, we are looking for people who are passionate and aligned with our vision to provide affordable and quality education to all and become lifelong learning partners for students.”

Startups witness decline in hiring; struggle with attrition: Study

PW claims to be on a growth spree, having forayed into several competitive exams, including state boards, GATE, CDS, NDA, UPSC, CTET, SSC, CDS, railways, banking, CA, commerce, MBA, and more, apart from JEE and NEET preparation. It has also launched post-graduate courses and PW Skills for career building and tech skilling.


Last month, it acquired iNeuron to expand its offerings in the upskilling category.

PW has built a team of 6,500+ employees, including over 2,000 teachers and educational experts. 

PW also claims to be one of the very few institutions that did not cut jobs amid the current wave of layoffs happening across the industry. 


PW offers both free and paid online courses to students. It also provides offline and hybrid coaching through its Vidyapeeths and Pathshalas across India. The company has a pool of educational content available in nine languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and Gujarati. 


PW has over 12 million subscribers across 37 YouTube channels and more than 10 million+ app downloads on Google Play Store.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

