India making big strides in ease of doing business: DPIIT secretary

By Press Trust of India
January 17, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 17 2023 10:10:30 GMT+0000
India making big strides in ease of doing business: DPIIT secretary
DPIIT Secretary said several other steps are underway to further improve the ease of doing business in India, including on the labour laws front.
It is now possible to start a business in one day in India, matching the world's best scorer New Zealand on this front, DPIIT Secretary Anurag Jain said on Tuesday.


The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary said several other steps are underway to further improve the ease of doing business in India, including on the labour laws front.


All labour laws have been consolidated into four codes, which have been passed by the Parliament, and the government is in the process of its final implementation, he said.


India is at 37th rank out of the 63-nation list in 2022 on ease of doing business.


The central government is in the process of getting consent from all states and union territories on this, but in the meantime, most states have started seeing the benefits and are already putting in place the rules, he added.


Jain was speaking at a breakfast session organised by industry chamber CII and consultancy giant EY on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023 in Davos, Switzerland.

Edited by Suman Singh

