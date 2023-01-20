Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 20, 2023)

IAMAI’s TravelTech Committee Announces New Leadership

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has appointed a new chair and two co-chairs of the TravelTech Committee, which functions under its aegis.

Sanjay Mohan, Group CTO of MakeMyTrip India, will take the role of the new chair, while Rikant Pittie, Co-founder, EaseMyTrip, and Yang Li, Head-Public Affairs (APAC), Booking.com, will work as the new co-chairs.





The new leadership of the TravelTech Committee will actively engage with the government and industry representatives to address some of the key challenges faced by the sector through policy and advocacy at both domestic and international levels.





The new leadership team brings a unique perspective towards the future of the travel industry and will contribute towards the revival of the sector and help gain momentum in the years to come.

Fire-Boltt expands its wings in Southeast Asia market

Fire-Boltt announces its foray into the Southeast Asia market. The brand has partnered with SmartechSG Private Limited to commence its operations in Singapore and Vietnam.





The move comes as a part of Fire-Boltt’s aggressive international expansion and growth plans. Recently, Fire-Boltt also ventured into the UAE market, where its entire product line-up received a phenomenal response.

Fire-Boltt smart watches

GOQii announces ‘GOQii Corporate Challenge 2’ to promote healthy lifestyle for working professionals

﻿GOQii﻿, a smart preventive healthtech company, announced the second edition of GOQii Corporate Challenge (GCC), a virtual inter-corporate fitness event for working professionals. The event will focus on helping corporate employees inculcate healthy habits into their daily routines.

GOQii Corporate Challenge 2 is a comprehensive 60-day fitness event in collaboration with 64 organisations across India, including L&T, IOCL, Mahindra finance, Tata Power, Tata Digital, Tata Play, Healthium, Union Bank of India, HDFC life, OYO, Hero MotoCorp, etc.

SabPaisa launches India’s first virtual account number-based B2B collection system

SabPaisa, an API-driven Unified Payment Experience (UPE) platform, launched India's first B2B e-collect, a product designed exclusively for B2B payments. The comprehensive APIs built around all workflows ensure B2B payments life cycle is secured and complete.





B2B e-collect is a unique innovation designed for businesses to collect payments from their partners/dealers/agents through Virtual Account Number (VAN) with prior validation and works around automated reconciliation.





B2B e-collect offers a single dashboard to access reports from multiple bank accounts for multiple payment modes like cash, NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, fund transfer, cards, net banking, and wallets.

U.P. govt inks deal with Virus Slayer Instashield

Health-tech startup, Instashield India Pvt. Ltd has signed an MoU with the U.P. government to set up a manufacturing plant in the State with an investment of Rs 20 crores. The health-tech company manufactures devices called Instashield, known for killing all kinds of viruses, including the coronavirus with an efficacy of 99.9%.





The on-going series of the Global Investors Summit 2023 roadshows by the Uttar Pradesh government, the roadshow held yesterday at Hyderabad witnessed an overwhelming response from Hyderabad based companies to invest in the U.P. State.





The startup signed the MoU in the presence of the Chief Minister of the State, Shri. Yogi Adityanath and Smt. Baby Rani Maurya, Minister of Child Development and Nutrition of Uttar Pradesh to work against coronavirus and other viruses.





