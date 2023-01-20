Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 20, 2023)

By Trisha Medhi
January 20, 2023, Updated on : Fri Jan 20 2023 15:08:40 GMT+0000
Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 20, 2023)
YourStory presents the daily news roundup from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Friday, January 20, 2023.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

IAMAI’s TravelTech Committee Announces New Leadership

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has appointed a new chair and two co-chairs of the TravelTech Committee, which functions under its aegis.

 

Sanjay Mohan, Group CTO of MakeMyTrip India, will take the role of the new chair, while Rikant Pittie, Co-founder, EaseMyTrip, and Yang Li, Head-Public Affairs (APAC), Booking.com, will work as the new co-chairs.


The new leadership of the TravelTech Committee will actively engage with the government and industry representatives to address some of the key challenges faced by the sector through policy and advocacy at both domestic and international levels.


The new leadership team brings a unique perspective towards the future of the travel industry and will contribute towards the revival of the sector and help gain momentum in the years to come.

Fire-Boltt expands its wings in Southeast Asia market

Fire-Boltt announces its foray into the Southeast Asia market. The brand has partnered with SmartechSG Private Limited to commence its operations in Singapore and Vietnam.


The move comes as a part of Fire-Boltt’s aggressive international expansion and growth plans. Recently, Fire-Boltt also ventured into the UAE market, where its entire product line-up received a phenomenal response.  

Fire-Boltt smart watches

Fire-Boltt smart watches

GOQii announces ‘GOQii Corporate Challenge 2’ to promote healthy lifestyle for working professionals

﻿GOQii﻿, a smart preventive healthtech company, announced the second edition of GOQii Corporate Challenge (GCC), a virtual inter-corporate fitness event for working professionals. The event will focus on helping corporate employees inculcate healthy habits into their daily routines.

 

GOQii Corporate Challenge 2 is a comprehensive 60-day fitness event in collaboration with 64 organisations across India, including L&T, IOCL, Mahindra finance, Tata Power, Tata Digital, Tata Play, Healthium, Union Bank of India, HDFC life, OYO, Hero MotoCorp, etc.

SabPaisa launches India’s first virtual account number-based B2B collection system

SabPaisa, an API-driven Unified Payment Experience (UPE) platform, launched India's first B2B e-collect, a product designed exclusively for B2B payments. The comprehensive APIs built around all workflows ensure B2B payments life cycle is secured and complete.


B2B e-collect is a unique innovation designed for businesses to collect payments from their partners/dealers/agents through Virtual Account Number (VAN) with prior validation and works around automated reconciliation.


B2B e-collect offers a single dashboard to access reports from multiple bank accounts for multiple payment modes like cash, NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, fund transfer, cards, net banking, and wallets.

U.P. govt inks deal with Virus Slayer Instashield

Health-tech startup, Instashield India Pvt. Ltd has signed an MoU with the U.P. government to set up a manufacturing plant in the State with an investment of Rs 20 crores. The health-tech company manufactures devices called Instashield, known for killing all kinds of viruses, including the coronavirus with an efficacy of 99.9%.


The on-going series of the Global Investors Summit 2023 roadshows by the Uttar Pradesh government, the roadshow held yesterday at Hyderabad witnessed an overwhelming response from Hyderabad based companies to invest in the U.P. State.


The startup signed the MoU in the presence of the Chief Minister of the State, Shri. Yogi Adityanath and Smt. Baby Rani Maurya, Minister of Child Development and Nutrition of Uttar Pradesh to work against coronavirus and other viruses.


(The copy will be updated throughout the day with the latest news.)

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Adani is hooked on ChatGPT, says the race for AI to get as complex as chip war

Breathe Well-being raises Rs 50 Cr in pre-series B co-led by 3One4 Capital, Accel, & General Catalyst

Google parent plans to lay off 12,000 workers worldwide

The Bengal Famine: How the British engineered the worst genocide in human history for profit

Daily Capsule
TechSparks comes to Mumbai!
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

(Weekly funding roundup Jan 16-20) Fundraise by PhonePe provides a boost

GoMechanic’s unravelling raises questions over investors’ due diligence

Adani is hooked on ChatGPT, says the race for AI to get as complex as chip war

Google parent plans to lay off 12,000 workers worldwide

Budget must make bold moves, encourage entrepreneurs, and boost consumption

Mukesh Ambani most recognised CEO among Indians, 2nd globally