Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh clarifies on IPO valuation concerns

By Trisha Medhi
January 05, 2023, Updated on : Thu Jan 05 2023 05:00:18 GMT+0000
Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh clarifies on IPO valuation concerns
Responding to social media posts that had expressed concerns regarding the company's valuation demand, Ghazal said, "In our DRHP as is the standard practice there is no mention of valuation."
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Ghazal Alagh, Cofounder of ﻿Mamaearth﻿, has said that the firm has neither quoted nor subscribed to the valuation number being mentioned in social media.


Responding to social media posts that had expressed concerns regarding the company's valuation demand, Ghazal said, "In our DRHP as is the standard practice there is no mention of valuation."


It has been reported that Honasa Consumer, the parent company of D2C brands such as Mamaearth, The Derma Co, and BBlunt, has sought a valuation of $3 billion, or about Rs 24,000 crore, through its IPO.

“Valuation discovery is a process, which will take place over time as we get into deeper conversations with the investor community,” Ghazal tweeted.
Mamaearth

Mamaearth's product range

ALSO READ
Mamaearth﻿ files for IPO

In its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed last week, Mamaearth’s parent said it is looking to raise as much as Rs 2,400 crore through its IPO. It expects to raise about Rs 400 crore through a fresh issue of shares and the rest through an offer for sale of about 4.7 crore shares.


Analysts often take into account a company's EV/sales multiple—a measure that compares the enterprise value of a company against its annual sales—to get a sense of a company's valuation.


Analysts said that, assuming a 40-45% CAGR for Mamaearth and taking into account projected sales figures for FY23, the company was looking at a valuation of 10x enterprise value to sales.

ALSO READ
Mamaearth’s IPO plans raise tough questions on timing, valuation

Co-founders Varun and Ghazal Alagh have offered 32,86,300 shares in the offer for sale, while external investors Evolvence India, Fireside Ventures, Sofina, and Stellaris are expected to sell 10,83,600 shares, 79,72,478 shares, 19,133,948 shares, and 12,755,965 shares, respectively, according to the DRHP document.


Along with the institutional investors, angel investors Kunal Bahl, Rishabh Mariwala, Rohit Bansal, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra also participated in the offer-for-sale with 7,77,672 shares, 4,77,300 shares, 7,77,672 shares, and 554,700 equity shares respectively. 


Sequoia Global, one of Mamaearth’s major investors, will not be selling its shares.


In January 2022, Honasa Consumer had raised $52 million at a valuation of $1.2 billion.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

‘Those who join you for money will leave you for more money’ – 15 quotes on entrepreneurs and leaders

Ex-Bharatpe co-founder Bhavik Koladiya takes charge as CEO of OTPless

Ola to launch 10,000 EV cabs

Indus OS Co-founder welcomes NCLAT's decision against Google

Daily Capsule
BluSmart﻿’s fresh fundraise
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

‘Those who join you for money will leave you for more money’ – 15 quotes on entrepreneurs and leaders

Indus OS Co-founder welcomes NCLAT's decision against Google

Delhiites adopting new tech, EV contributes 16.7% of vehicles sold in Dec

Biden administration proposes massive hike in immigration fees including H-1B visas

Number of researchers low in India, states have to step up efforts in R&D: Govt's science adviser

‘The pandemic taught us how to look at constraints through the prism of opportunity’ – 20 quotes from India’s COVID-19 journey