Intel is cutting one of its most expensive checks yet—for $1 million.

The company’s new CEO Lip-Bu Tan will receive a salary of $1 million and be eligible for an annual cash bonus of up to $2 million. Talk about a signing bonus!

His job is just as hefty as his paycheck—restoring the fortunes of a pioneer chipmaker that’s since become an industry laggard. Intel’s future is stoking optimism among investors, who sent the stock surging earlier this week in the company’s biggest single-day gain in nearly a month.

Speaking of industry leaders, OpenAI and Elon Musk are eager to see a resolution to their high-stakes legal fight over OpenAI’s for-profit shift, as they jointly proposed a trial in December, according to a federal court filing on Friday.

That’s not the only thing on Musk’s radar. If things go to plan, Tesla’s humanoid Optimus robots could be one of the first things to walk on the surface of Mars.

The SpaceX founder said that Starship is set to depart for Mars at the end of next year, carrying Optimus. He also hinted that human ‘marswalk’ could begin as early as 2029, though 2031 was more likely if the initial landings go well.

We’ve come a long way from when we thought that the red planet was full of aliens.

Ministry of Beer’s big Goa bet

Fine dining with a twist

Slow travelling in St Austell

Here’s your trivia for today: The word “salary” was inspired by payments made for the purchase of which everyday commodity?

Wine and Food

Goa loves its beer, chilled and bottled. However, unlike Bengaluru, the beer capital of India, brewpubs, or microbreweries, are yet to make a big splash in Goa–largely due to the convenience and affordability of bottled beers available in the state.

In December 2024, Delhi’s first-ever microbrewery, Ministry of Beer (MOB), debuted on the Goan shores. Located in Anjuna, MOB is taking a shot at brewing a success story in the challenging Goan market with its craft beer.

Goa debut:

Goa’s energy, its love for celebrations, and its openness to new experiences made it the perfect place to launch, according to Raunaq Singh, Managing Director at MOB. The steady stream of tourists and its rich culinary heritage were also big factors, he adds.

One of the major challenges was familiarising people with the art of craft brewing, Singh says. Experimenting with local ingredients such as kokum and coconut and having service staff trained in beer education were crucial.

Currently, MOB Goa’s beer consumption stands at approximately 2,000 litres per month. With the recent acquisition of its supply license, beer consumption is projected to significantly increase to 5,500 litres per month in the near future.

Wine and Food

In recent years, Pune has emerged as one of the hottest destinations for food and beverages. With bars like Cobbler & Crew and Elephant and Co getting international recognition, and experimental concepts like Ground Up with a full-fledged fermentary getting a thumbs up, the city has come a long way from its staple café culture.

Cashing in on the city’s budding gourmet scene is Vardaan Marwah’s Farro, which recently opened in Koregaon Park, one of the city’s most upscale areas. His new restaurant is dedicated to the ancient grain of farro, commonly referred to as khapli wheat in Maharashtra.

Reinventing classics:

The dishes at Farro have been segregated into three sections–Einkorn (small), Emmer (medium), and Spelt (large)—based on the size of the grain. While these names may sound unfamiliar, Marwah has ensured guests enjoy familiar flavours but with a twist.

Quite a few dishes at Farro incorporate Indian elements alongside global techniques, such as the Lamb Kefta, which is reminiscent of seekh kebab, and the Buff Manti, a lamb or beef dumpling popular in Turkey and Armenia which Chef Marwah chargrills just like the Bihari delicacy, litti chokha.

Farro’s cocktail programme, titled XI, is inspired by ancient civilisations like Harappan, Chinese, Roman, and Egyptian, among others. Each of the 11 libations is steeped in legend or a folk tale, adding to the enriching experience.

Travel and Leisure

Located 278 miles from London, St Austell began life as a village centred on a parish church that dates to the 12th century. It witnessed electric growth and transformed into a town with the arrival of tin mining in the 18th century.

St Austell has changed considerably since its mining town days. Home to about 21,000 people, it offers the chance to slow down and relax, while exploring natural attractions.

Slow-paced life:

The pace of life is relaxed in St Austell, allowing for plenty of time to appreciate nature’s bounties in the Lost Gardens of Heligan. The 25m-high rhododendron and a selection of palms, ferns, and tropical blooms create a verdant paradise, punctuated with living sculptures that change with the seasons.

The Eden Project, one of Cornwall’s top attractions, offers a chance to walk through the world’s largest indoor rainforest, enjoy the sights and smells of the Mediterranean, and explore the expansive huge outdoor gardens.

Also close by is St Austell Brewery, an independent, family-owned enterprise brewing beer in Cornwall since 1851. The visitor centre at the brewery, which began life as Walter Hicks Wine & Spirits, offers an experience that includes a showcase of the beer-making process and a tutored tasting.

News & updates

Partnership: Volkswagen is in talks with digital cockpit system developer Ecarx to put the Chinese company’s technologies in cars it sells in developed markets, such as Europe and the US, Ecarx’s CEO said.

Rebound: Bitcoin rebounded from the four-month low reached earlier in the week with other risky assets bouncing back from the recent turmoil seen in global markets.

Deadline: US Vice President JD Vance expects the general terms of an agreement to resolve the ownership of social media platform TikTok in time for an April 5 deadline, according to two White House officials.

The word “salary” was inspired by payments made for the purchase of which everyday commodity?

Answer: The word “salary” comes from the Latin word “salarium,” which was a payment made to Roman soldiers specifically for the purchase of salt.

