A lot of founders think that traditional businesses are different from startups — but both fields are governed by the same principles. The only differentiator is that startups usually grow faster, and aim for funding to save time before scaling, while businesses are mostly bootstrapped. - Luv Agarwal, WFC Venture





VC investment in India’s startups suffered a massive year-on-year 38.2% decline in value terms during 2022. - GlobalData

By exempting dual taxation on ESOPs, the Indian government can create a more favourable environment for startups. - Upasana Rupkrishan Taku, MobiKwik

The government should also look towards incentivising startups to come up with innovative offerings in the field, helping people live more fulfilling and purposeful life. - Harini Ramachandran, Excellence Installations Technology





A solid and viable women-centric industrial policy is required to get prominence for women’s entrepreneurship development. - Garima Sawhney, Pristyn Care

Working with the government needs a mindset of complexity management with patience. - Sandeep Shah, Optimized Electrotech





Tracking and preserving ownership rights is a supremely important matter for any nation. - Dhruv Washishth, Paradigm Shift VC

Over the years, B2B marketplaces have become synonymous with affordability, convenience, value and choice. - Koteshwar LN, Flipkart

Scaling what works is very different from working at scale. - Chintan Vaishnav, Startup20





Be your own competitor; it’s the best way to grow. - Akshata Shetty, India Art Festival

Innovation in today's world goes beyond achieving mere economic objectives as it also considers societal inclusion and environmental sustainability. - Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry





Conservationists and managers have used historical ecology to manage ecosystems; one example of historical ecology is fire management, from reducing available fuel to natural fire reintroduction. - Rushikesh Chavan, The Habitats Trust





Making EVs a priority lending sector can give access to affordable finance and can help many people in the services sector who fall in the low-income zone to get into the EV bandwagon. - Amit Gupta, Yulu





Art appreciation should be part of the school curriculum at the earliest years. It is important for young children to appreciate beauty and the principles behind what makes something beautiful from an early age. - Priyanka Sehgal, India Art Festival

This world is but a canvas to our imagination. - Sunitha Krishna, India Art Festival

