‘This world is but a canvas to our imagination'–15 quotes of the week on entrepreneurs and creators

By Madanmohan Rao
February 01, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 01 2023 02:32:53 GMT+0000
‘This world is but a canvas to our imagination'–15 quotes of the week on entrepreneurs and creators
From imagination to implementation, witness the memorable journey of entrepreneurs and leaders in these quotes, excerpts, and stories!
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 15 gems and insights from the week of January 23-29 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.


See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2022 on Entrepreneurship, Motivation, Investments, Women Changemakers, Social Entrepreneurs, Environmental Change, Pandemic Resilience, Digital Transformation, India Opportunities, Design, Art, Failure Lessons, and Storytelling.

1
ALSO READ
10 heart-warming stories our readers loved in 2022

A lot of founders think that traditional businesses are different from startups — but both fields are governed by the same principles. The only differentiator is that startups usually grow faster, and aim for funding to save time before scaling, while businesses are mostly bootstrapped. - Luv Agarwal, WFC Venture


VC investment in India’s startups suffered a massive year-on-year 38.2% decline in value terms during 2022. - GlobalData

By exempting dual taxation on ESOPs, the Indian government can create a more favourable environment for startups. - Upasana Rupkrishan Taku, MobiKwik

The government should also look towards incentivising startups to come up with innovative offerings in the field, helping people live more fulfilling and purposeful life. - Harini Ramachandran, Excellence Installations Technology


A solid and viable women-centric industrial policy is required to get prominence for women’s entrepreneurship development. - Garima Sawhney, Pristyn Care

4
ALSO READ
From a graduate selling chai to an 80-year-old couple starting business, the top 10 SMB stories of 2022

Working with the government needs a mindset of complexity management with patience. - Sandeep Shah, Optimized Electrotech


Tracking and preserving ownership rights is a supremely important matter for any nation. - Dhruv Washishth, Paradigm Shift VC

Over the years, B2B marketplaces have become synonymous with affordability, convenience, value and choice. - Koteshwar LN, Flipkart

Scaling what works is very different from working at scale. - Chintan Vaishnav, Startup20


Be your own competitor; it’s the best way to grow. - Akshata Shetty, India Art Festival

2
ALSO READ
Top 7 stories of startups turning around their fortunes

Innovation in today's world goes beyond achieving mere economic objectives as it also considers societal inclusion and environmental sustainability. - Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry


Conservationists and managers have used historical ecology to manage ecosystems; one example of historical ecology is fire management, from reducing available fuel to natural fire reintroduction. - Rushikesh Chavan, The Habitats Trust


Making EVs a priority lending sector can give access to affordable finance and can help many people in the services sector who fall in the low-income zone to get into the EV bandwagon. - Amit Gupta, Yulu


Art appreciation should be part of the school curriculum at the earliest years. It is important for young children to appreciate beauty and the principles behind what makes something beautiful from an early age. - Priyanka Sehgal, India Art Festival

This world is but a canvas to our imagination. - Sunitha Krishna, India Art Festival

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

