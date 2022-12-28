Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

‘If you work with passion, you can beat every naysayer’ – 40 inspiring quotes of 2022 on motivation and change

By Madanmohan Rao
December 28, 2022, Updated on : Wed Dec 28 2022 03:09:21 GMT+0000
‘If you work with passion, you can beat every naysayer’ – 40 inspiring quotes of 2022 on motivation and change
From a wide range of entrepreneurship articles this year, we present you 40 inspiring quotes on changemakers and gamechangers. Start, scale, succeed!
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our earlier articles. Share these gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.


From ideation to implementation, the changemakers in this compilation have memorable words for us all. We have divided these 40 quotes into eight categories: The big picture, Getting started, Self-awareness, Learning, Passion, Resilience, Support, and The road ahead.


Check out YourStory’s Book Review section with over 350 titles on entrepreneurship, innovation, startups, leadership, and tech trends. See also our list of Top 10 Books of the Year for Entrepreneurs for 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013 and 2012.


YourStory wishes our readers, innovators and gamechangers all the very best for the holiday season, and a year of successes and progress ahead in 2023!

1

The big picture

We are all the CEOs of our own self - Me, Inc. Take that role seriously! - Karthik Srinivasan, DesignUp 2022


Once we have come to this planet, we all have to leave it. What we do in between can make a huge difference. - Priya Babu, Transgender Resource Centre

Once your work starts speaking for itself, everyone respects you. - Vidhi Puri, The Cocktail Story

Patience and impatience are both valid drivers. Just make sure they serve your ultimate goal. - Sara Tate and Anna Vogt, 'The Rebuilders'

ALSO READ
10 heart-warming stories our readers loved in 2022

Getting started

The idea is to take the first step. It looks tough, and it looks hard, but take that first step and the path will form. - Vaidehi Vaidya, Women in Sport, India


Start small, and let giving become a way of life. It will truly help broaden your perceptions of the world. - Siddharth Ladsariya, Young Volunteers Organisation

Trying is more important than really being successful every time. - Charu Sachdeva Mathur, IndusInd Bank

It doesn't matter if the glass is half-empty or half-full, all that matters is that you're the one pouring. - Mark Cuban

2

Self-awareness

Self-awareness is the foundation of authenticity. - Bill George and Zach Clayton, 'True North'


You have to understand what is best for you, what is that one thing you want to do every single day of your life. - Aishwarya Srinivasan, Google Cloud


Age is not the accurate indicator of what you can do ahead. - Surabhi Washishth, Paradigm Shift Capital

Be unique and trust that uniqueness that is in you. - Anjana Gupta, SpACE Academy for Kathak

Find your flow. Those flow states are magical! Get there. - Jan Karlsson, FreyZein


If we listen to our body when it whispers to us, then we won’t need to hear our body scream. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR

3
ALSO READ
‘Design is at the deepest level of problem-solving’ – Top 60 quotes of 2022 on the importance and impact of design

Learning

While it is okay not to know, it is not okay to not learn. - Captain Anny Divya


Leave the ego behind. Learn to do the lowest job supremely well. - Sangita Raj


To live is to keep learning. - Kataoka Mami, Aichi Triennale 2022

There’s something to learn from everyone. - MayKao Hang, St. Thomas College of Health

When you listen, you are never short of ideas. - Cesar Carvalho, Gympass


Questions are more powerful than answers. - Dhilip Kumar, BYJU'S


You have to learn to discipline your mind because it’s always trying to tell you to quit. - Pushpa Bhatt, ultramarathon runner

Passion

There's no amount of motivation that can come from outside unless you're willing to do it yourself. So, you need to have that fire within yourself to wake up every day and want to go after what you want. - Yamini Reddy, The Outlier

If you work with passion, you can beat every naysayer. - Stefan Stücklschweiger, Fifteen Seconds

Be unapologetic if you are passionate about what you want to do and who you are. - Anvitha Rao, Swee10


Don’t ever take status-quo as an answer not to pursue your dreams. - Shantanu Narayen, Adobe Systems

6
ALSO READ
‘COVID is here to stay for a while, but we cannot let it rule our lives’ – 50 pandemic quotes of 2022

Resilience

The price of success is always pain in full and upfront. - Jamil Qureshi


One needs to make friends with pain. If you are weak, the world will pull you down faster than you realise. It’s futile even trying to play the victim card. - Manish Pandey, brand consultant


Holding on to one’s vision is the hardest and the most rewarding thing to do. - Alpana Parida, Tiivra

Courage and fear are dance partners. - Ashish Goel, 'Drawing on Courage'

We have to know the difference between fear and danger. - Louise Remedios


A no is not a no forever, people change their minds. - Aamna Khan, Binks


The toughest challenges are often the ones most worthwhile attempting. - Martin Pansy, Nuki Home Solutions

Support

Show up, speak up and don't try to do it alone. It's about how to get out of bed, even on the hard days. - Chandni Nihalani, PayPal India


Be empathetic. Collective intelligence can create wonders. - Vijaya Bhargav, Ostraca


Always be kind. Everything else follows automatically. - Sid Pai, 'Techproof Me'


Inclusiveness is important, not only because you have to be just and fair, but you get better ideas. - Nadir Godrej, Godrej Industries

9
ALSO READ
The top 10 books of 2022 for entrepreneurs

The road ahead

Achieving a seemingly impossible goal provides an unparalleled sense of fulfilment. - Ablu Rajesh Kumar


Don’t go about measuring the depth of the stream right now. Swim: smartly, furiously and relentlessly. Better shores await. - Utkarsh Sinha, Bexley Advisors

Every once in a while, you must be deaf to the external chatter and listen to your internal voice, for the real genius lies within. - Pavan Soni, 'Design Your Thinking'

Reformers will play a role in creating level playing fields and bringing the world back to peace and equilibrium. - TN Hari, ‘Winning Middle India’


YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How was the year 2022 for the EV sector?

On compounding money, skills and value: Nithin Kamath’s not-so-secret sauce to improving your odds

Top 10 Startup Bharat stories that wrested attention this year

Making products to soothe her daughter’s eczema led this founder to launch organic brand Vilvah

Daily Capsule
Fintech’s direct lending puzzle
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Majority of employers in manufacturing sector keen to hire in Q4: Report

Capital, capacity, connections: Top 70 quotes of 2022 on investors and founder relations

Fintech’s direct lending puzzle

How was the year 2022 for the EV sector?

Fintechs may find it tough to piece together direct lending puzzle in 2023

Government gives official recognition to Esports