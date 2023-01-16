Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

‘The pandemic brought remarkable progress in the development and delivery of medicines’—15 quotes from India’s COVID-19 journey

By Madanmohan Rao
January 16, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 16 2023 02:42:58 GMT+0000
‘The pandemic brought remarkable progress in the development and delivery of medicines’—15 quotes from India’s COVID-19 journey
In this compilation, we present thought-provoking quotes from the weeks of January 1-15 that frame India’s battle with the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle. Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.


See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2022 on Entrepreneurship, Motivation, Investments, Women Changemakers, Social Entrepreneurs, Environmental Change, Pandemic Resilience, Digital Transformation, India Opportunities, Design, Art, Failure Lessons, and Storytelling.

1
ALSO READ
Top 7 stories of startups turning around their fortunes

After the pandemic, organisations are dealing with a distributed workforce, adoption of mobile technologies, and seeing a change in employee demographics. - Vikas Kakkar, Amara.ai


A wave started during the pandemic, digital inclusion shows no sign of abating. Digital transformation is now a way of life for every business. – Ratish Pandey, Ethique Advisory

COVID-19 has sped up the data-driven world, regardless of region or industry. - Jordan Morrow, 'Be Data Driven'

The pandemic forced chefs to look inwards. Renewed focus on regional and indigenous cuisines and ingredients is on the rise. - Prahlad Sukthankar, SAF


During this challenging post-COVID environment, their efforts [of responsible financial institutions for education loans] are more important than ever. - Joshua Moraczewski, MicroVest


Global growth is forecast to slow from 6% in 2021 to 3.2% in 2022 and 2.7% in 2023. This is the weakest growth profile since 2001 except for the global financial crisis and the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. - IMF

4
ALSO READ
Top 10 Startup Bharat stories that wrested attention this year

We had plans of expanding to other parts of India, but that got delayed because of COVID. - Arundeep Singla, Alcostar Group


During the pandemic, I prepared over 50 paintings. - Rajeshwar Nannuta, Chitra Santhe


The apparent failure of the hybrid work model in improving women's participation in the workforce is because it overlooked important social conditioning and biases. - Akshay Raje, InterviewBit

We need women's full economic participation to actually lead an inclusive recovery from the COVID pandemic. - Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State

Caregiving has been identified as the primary cause of women’s exodus from the workforce en masse, especially in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. - Bhavna Toor, Shenomics & Shravani Prakash, elleNomics


COVID-19 has colonised the human species and shown us the tensions and weaknesses in systems made by humans. - Alok Nandi, Architempo

2
ALSO READ
[Year in Review 2021] Amid COVID-19, these 10 non-profits created social impact this year

India needs to invest more in public health and build nationwide capacity to face future pandemics like COVID-19. Only one or two districts out of 700 in India have dedicated epidemiologists who can discern viruses. - Swati Piramal, Piramal Group


[COVID-19 vaccination] was all possible because of the leadership of our central government, our state governments, healthcare workers, manufacturers, all of whom worked together with one common goal. - Adar Poonawalla, SII


The pandemic brought remarkable progress in the development and delivery of medicines. We now need to focus on long-term system change to stop health services deteriorating in the face of economic crises. - Shyam Bishen, WEF


YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

RBI proposes banks design own credit loss models under newer provisioning system

Flatheads’ Ganesh Balakrishnan from down but not out to up and about

Locad, Zlade, Crepdog Crew among others raise capital

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 16, 2023)

Daily Capsule
This National Startup Day, look ahead to the future
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

RBI proposes banks design own credit loss models under newer provisioning system

NIIF commits Rs 400 Cr to new fund by Lighthouse

Beyond Unicorn dreams: the many paths to the entrepreneurship journey

Locad, Zlade, Crepdog Crew among others raise capital

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 16, 2023)

How SAP is helping India's startups reach the next level in their scale-up journey