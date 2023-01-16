‘The pandemic brought remarkable progress in the development and delivery of medicines’—15 quotes from India’s COVID-19 journey

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle. Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





After the pandemic, organisations are dealing with a distributed workforce, adoption of mobile technologies, and seeing a change in employee demographics. - Vikas Kakkar, Amara.ai





A wave started during the pandemic, digital inclusion shows no sign of abating. Digital transformation is now a way of life for every business. – Ratish Pandey, Ethique Advisory

COVID-19 has sped up the data-driven world, regardless of region or industry. - Jordan Morrow, 'Be Data Driven'

The pandemic forced chefs to look inwards. Renewed focus on regional and indigenous cuisines and ingredients is on the rise. - Prahlad Sukthankar, SAF





During this challenging post-COVID environment, their efforts [of responsible financial institutions for education loans] are more important than ever. - Joshua Moraczewski, MicroVest





Global growth is forecast to slow from 6% in 2021 to 3.2% in 2022 and 2.7% in 2023. This is the weakest growth profile since 2001 except for the global financial crisis and the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. - IMF

We had plans of expanding to other parts of India, but that got delayed because of COVID. - Arundeep Singla, Alcostar Group





During the pandemic, I prepared over 50 paintings. - Rajeshwar Nannuta, Chitra Santhe





The apparent failure of the hybrid work model in improving women's participation in the workforce is because it overlooked important social conditioning and biases. - Akshay Raje, InterviewBit

We need women's full economic participation to actually lead an inclusive recovery from the COVID pandemic. - Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State

Caregiving has been identified as the primary cause of women’s exodus from the workforce en masse, especially in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. - Bhavna Toor, Shenomics & Shravani Prakash, elleNomics





COVID-19 has colonised the human species and shown us the tensions and weaknesses in systems made by humans. - Alok Nandi, Architempo

India needs to invest more in public health and build nationwide capacity to face future pandemics like COVID-19. Only one or two districts out of 700 in India have dedicated epidemiologists who can discern viruses. - Swati Piramal, Piramal Group





[COVID-19 vaccination] was all possible because of the leadership of our central government, our state governments, healthcare workers, manufacturers, all of whom worked together with one common goal. - Adar Poonawalla, SII





The pandemic brought remarkable progress in the development and delivery of medicines. We now need to focus on long-term system change to stop health services deteriorating in the face of economic crises. - Shyam Bishen, WEF





