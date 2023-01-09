‘Businesses had to re-imagine their model’ – 15 quotes from India’s COVID-19 journey

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle. Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





In the aftermath of the pandemic and after significant changes in the fiscal and monetary policy environment, global economies have slowed, leading to a correction in public equity markets. - Rahul Khanna, Trifecta Capital





The COVID-19 pandemic has only further increased gender inequalities, from school closures to a rise in violence and a greater burden of care in the home. - Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, Great Place to Work®️ India





The COVID and the post-COVID period were widely expected to improve the participation of women in India's workforce, but that remains a pipe dream yet. - Akshay Raje, InterviewBit

The pandemic had made us all take a step back and put self-care and wellness at the centre of our being. - Radhika Ghai, kindlife

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, public health principles have proved very useful in guiding the fight against this deadly new virus. - Swati Piramal, Piramal Group





The pandemic sent the performing arts industry to the ICU! Many performing artists are daily wage labour – they get paid only if they perform. - Geeta Chandran, SAF

We have invested significant time in understanding the pulse of the post-pandemic traveller and made strides on the customer experience front by launching several truly beneficial features for our users. - Shreerang Godbole, OYO





We had a website but practically started our D2C business amid the pandemic. - Rahul Bhalla, Latin Quarters

The pandemic was one of the greatest illustrative examples of the need for data literacy. - Jordan Morrow, 'Be Data Driven'

After the pandemic, digital has become the second-largest segment after TV in terms of ad spends. Together, they account for over three-fourths of the ad revenue for the M&E sector. - Naveen Vaidyanathan, Crisil





School edtech is poised for sustained growth post-COVID. - Sumeet Mehta, LEAD

In 2020, the contribution of electric vehicles in overall sales dipped to 2.9% due to COVID-19 but then there was a rise of 5.6% in the contribution in 2021. - Kailash Gahlot, Delhi Transport Minister





The global employment rate has increased considerably post the last COVID-19 wave and is poised to grow stronger in the coming quarters. - Mahesh Bhatt, TeamLease Services

The most important change post-pandemic was an open mindedness within the artisans and craft activist groups to willingly embrace technology, opening up opportunities one had never imagined. - Anjana Somany, SAF

Businesses had to re-imagine their model. Restaurants came up with innovative, easy-to-execute menus that could be catered to online customers. Several dine-in restaurants diversified into the home delivery business. - Prahlad Sukthankar, SAF





