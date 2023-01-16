Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Locad raises $11M Series A funding led by Reefknot Investments

By Ayshwaria Lakshmi
January 16, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 16 2023 03:01:33 GMT+0000
Locad raises $11M Series A funding led by Reefknot Investments
Singapore-based logistics startup Locad will use the capital for its product development and build a talent pool in India.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Logistics engine ﻿Locad﻿ on Monday said it raised $11 million in a Series A funding round led by Reefknot Investments—a fund anchored by Temasek and logistics powerhouse Kuehne & Nagel.


The round also saw participation from returning investors Sequoia India and Southeast Asia’s Surge, Febe Ventures, Antler, and new investors Access Ventures, JG Summit, and WTI. 


Founded in 2020, logistics startup Locad is enabling ecommerce brands with a cloud supply chain to grow their omnichannel business and automatically store, pack, ship, and track orders across Asia-Pacific.


The Singapore-based logistics startup will use the capital for its product development and build a talent pool in India. It also plans to expand its supply chain platform that allows modern consumer brands in Thailand and across Asia-Pacific to automatically store, pack, ship, and track orders in a distributed, end-to-end supply chain as-a-service. 

ALSO READ
[Funding alert] Locad raises $4.9M led by Sequoia Capital India’s Surge

“Tech and data are at the heart of what we’re building here at Locad. To realise this, we’re doubling down on our hiring efforts in key locations such as Bengaluru, where we have a strong team of developers and marketers helping grow the product and business end-to-end,” said Shrey Jain, CTO and Co-founder, Locad. 


In 2021, Locad raised $4.9 million in a seed round led by Sequoia Capital India’s Surge, with participation from Antler, Febe Ventures, Foxmont, Global Founders Capital, Gokongwei Family, and Hustle Fund.


The company claims to have served over 200 brands across Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Australia and made more than two million transactions. 


“Locad’s unique operating model of localising warehouses into the cities ensures that inventory is kept close to the customers, thereby enabling significant cost and time savings for both brand and consumer," said Ervin Lim, Vice President of Reefknot Investments.


"We believe that Locad’s logistics engine will spur greater participation in the digital economy as consumers outside of Tier I cities can now receive their orders 2-3X faster at a fraction of the usual cost,” he added.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Flatheads’ Ganesh Balakrishnan from down but not out to up and about

RBI proposes banks design own credit loss models under newer provisioning system

Locad, Zlade, Crepdog Crew among others raise capital

This savings app helps users plan for their next jewellery purchase

Daily Capsule
This National Startup Day, look ahead to the future
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

RBI proposes banks design own credit loss models under newer provisioning system

NIIF commits Rs 400 Cr to new fund by Lighthouse

Beyond Unicorn dreams: the many paths to the entrepreneurship journey

Locad, Zlade, Crepdog Crew among others raise capital

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 16, 2023)

How SAP is helping India's startups reach the next level in their scale-up journey