Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 12, 2023)

Ace Turtle strengthens management with two leadership hires

﻿Ace Turtle﻿ has hired Amit Kriplani as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Punit Aggarwal as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Amit Kriplani brings over 15 years of experience in the technology industry, having held various leadership positions at top technology companies such as Amazon India, Flipkart, Simplilearn and ace turtle.

Punit Aggarwal is a Chartered Accountant with over 17 years of experience in finance and accounting. Prior to joining Ace Turtle, Punit was Director of Finance at Flipkart. He has also worked at Ola, Cisco, Adobe, GE and Vodafone. At Ace Turtle, Punit will head the finance function and oversee all financial, regulatory and investor relations activities.

Tech Mahindra joins hands with Microsoft

﻿Tech Mahindra﻿ and ﻿Microsoft﻿, have announced a strategic collaboration to enable cloud-powered 5G core network modernisation for telecom operators globally.





The 5G core network transformation will help telecom operators to develop 5G core use cases and meet their customers’ growing technological (Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), IoT (Internet of Things), and edge computing) requirements. It will further enable them to modernise, optimise, and secure business operations and develop green networks with reduced costs and a faster time to market.

CleverTap and Storyly join forces for real-time personalised user journeys

B2B (business-to-business) SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform for customer engagement and retention, ﻿CleverTap﻿ announced its integration with Storyly, the user engagement platform that embeds full-screen, interactive, and immersive Stories in mobile apps and websites.





This integration will make it easier than ever for marketers to leverage the power of both platforms to deliver data-driven, real-time personalised user flows for their most engaging campaigns.





