Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Union Minister Anurag Thakur asks young diaspora to innovate, invest in India

By Press Trust of India
January 08, 2023, Updated on : Sun Jan 08 2023 08:12:59 GMT+0000
Union Minister Anurag Thakur asks young diaspora to innovate, invest in India
Speaking at the inaugural function of the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) in Indore, Anurag Thakur said that India became the third largest nation with startups.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Union Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur appealed to the young Indian diaspora to innovate, invest, and initiate their ideas in India.


Speaking at the inaugural function of the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) in Indore on Sunday as part of the commencement of the three-day PBD convention, Anurag Thakur mentioned that India became the fifth largest economy in the world in 2022 by overtaking those who ruled the country for 200 years. Australia's Member of Parliament Zaneta Mascarenhas was the guest of honour at the event. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were also present.

In the year gone by, India became the third-largest nation with startups, he said. When the world was fighting the pandemic, Indian youth saw an opportunity for launching startups, he added.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention is being physically held for the first time since 2019. And the theme for the 17th edition of the convention is 'Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal'.


More than 3,500 people from about 70 countries have registered for the convention, officials said.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the convention on Monday, January 9. The Cooperative Republic of Guyana President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali will be chief guest and the Republic of Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi will be the special guest of honour.


On Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu will confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards 2023 and preside over the valedictory session.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Paintings, praise, purchases–20th edition of Chitra Santhe kicks off in Bengaluru

AI chatbots: The new disruption in the Indian HRTech industry

[Weekly funding roundup Jan 2-6] Venture investments get a strong start in 2023

InsuranceDekho raises Rs 300 Cr in its first external investment round led by Goldman Sachs

Daily Capsule
Opportunities for fintech in 2023
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Paintings, praise, purchases–20th edition of Chitra Santhe kicks off in Bengaluru

Digital, ecosystems, environment: test your business creativity with Edition 67 of our quiz!

AI chatbots: The new disruption in the Indian HRTech industry

Opportunities for fintech in 2023

Sanjay Swamy, Shripati Acharya on fintech in 2023 and leveraging opportunities

Third-party will assess Startup India Seed Fund Scheme: DPIIT