Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

UPI enabled 52% of total digital transactions in FY22: Economic Survey 2023

By Team YS
January 31, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 31 2023 12:21:23 GMT+0000
UPI enabled 52% of total digital transactions in FY22: Economic Survey 2023
Tech companies are increasingly leveraging the power of UPI to expand the digital ecosystem, leading to a significant acceleration in financial inclusion.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Of the total 8,840 crore digital financial transactions in India—with a total value of Rs 126 lakh crore—around 52% were made via Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in FY22, the Economic Survey 2022-23 noted. 

In FY19, UPI accounted for 17% of the country’s total 3,100 crore digital transactions while 2020-21 saw it rise to 27% (1,250 crore transactions out of the total of 4,600 crore), the government noted in the Economic Survey ahead of Union Budget 2023.

On average, between FY19 and the calendar year 2022, the growth in UPI-based transactions—both in terms of value and volume—has been 121% and 115%, respectively. In December 2022, UPI crossed 782 crore transactions worth Rs 12.8 lakh crore—its highest ever. 

Further, UPI has processed 2,922 crore contactless merchants’ transactions with a total value of over Rs 21.7 lakh crore in FY23 (till December 2022). 

Indian economy
ALSO READ
Government E-Marketplaces catching up with Amazon, Flipkart: Economic Survey 2022-23

The survey noted that tech companies are increasingly leveraging the power of UPI to expand the digital ecosystem, which has led to a significant acceleration in the pace of financial inclusion. 

“UPI has opened up many opportunities for startups and ecommerce players to develop innovative solutions that elevate the customer experience. The open systems have enabled global players like Google, WhatsApp, Walmart, Truecaller, Amazon, Uber, etc, to provide UPI services,” it said.

Further, the survey noted that wide usage of the digital payment system of UPI has enabled the “formalisation” of transactions, for even the smallest of amounts. 

Greater formalisation will enhance the productivity of individuals and businesses in the economy through improved access to credit and efficiency gains in their operations, it said. 

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Shell E4 Clean Energy Enterprise Summit: A confluence of corporates and startups influencing the clean energy sector

RBI gives partial relaxation to SBM Bank India

Adani Enterprises FPO fully subscribed

7 inspiring rags to riches stories of entrepreneurs

Daily Capsule
Zoomcar’s income doubles, profits tumble
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

RBI gives partial relaxation to SBM Bank India

Enterprise-class OKR platform Profit.co raises $11M in funding led by Elevation Capital

Saarthi Pedagogy, Nourish You, and The Esports Club raise funding

Autotech startup Readyassist acquires two-wheeler workshop chain SpeedForce for $10M

Income Tax dept conducts survey action against Cipla

PLI schemes make Indian firms globally competitive, attract investment: Economic Survey 2023